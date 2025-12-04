The General Directorate of Civil Defense urged the importance of maintaining water heaters to enhance home safety and prevent malfunctions and accidents, in order to protect lives and safeguard property.

It emphasized the importance of ensuring the heater's safety and that water continuously reaches it, adjusting its temperature to below (70) degrees Celsius, and disconnecting the electricity when water supply is interrupted to achieve the highest levels of safety.

The General Directorate of Civil Defense called for following the safety guidelines and instructions announced through various media and social media platforms, and to contact the numbers (911) in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and (998) in the rest of the Kingdom's areas to request assistance in emergency situations.