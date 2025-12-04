حثَّت المديرية العامة للدفاع المدني على أهمية صيانة سخانات المياه؛ لتعزيز السلامة المنزلية والوقاية من الأعطال والحوادث، حفاظًا على سلامة الأرواح وحماية الممتلكات.

وأكدت أهمية التأكد من سلامة السخان ووصول المياه إليه بشكلٍ مستمر، وضبط درجة حرارته إلى ما دون (70) درجة مئوية، وفصل التيار الكهربائي عند انقطاع المياه لتحقيق أقصى درجات الأمان.

ودعت المديرية العامة للدفاع المدني إلى اتباع إرشادات وتعليمات السلامة المعلنة عبر وسائل الإعلام المختلفة ومواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، والاتصال بالرقمين (911) في مناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والرياض والشرقية، و(998) في بقية مناطق المملكة لطلب المساعدة في الحالات الطارئة.