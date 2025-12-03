بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، برقية شكر، لولي العهد رئيس مجلس وزراء مملكة البحرين الأمير سلمان بن حمد آل خليفة، إثر مغادرته المنامة، فيما يلي نصها:
صاحب السمو الملكي الأمير سلمان بن حمد آل خليفة
ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء في مملكة البحرين حفظه الله
السلام عليكم ورحمة الله وبركاته:
يطيب لي وأنا أغادر بلدكم الشقيق أن أعرب لسموكم عن شكري وتقديري لما لقيته والوفد المرافق من حسن الاستقبال وكرم الضيافة.
وأهنئ سموكم على نجاح مملكة البحرين في استضافة الدورة الـ46 للمجلس الأعلى لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية وعلى النتائج الإيجابية التي تحققت خلال رئاسة بلدكم الشقيق لأعمالها.
وأود أن أشيد بالنتائج التي توصلنا إليها خلال الاجتماع الرابع لمجلس التنسيق السعودي البحريني، والتي تؤكد الرغبة في تعميق التعاون وتوثيق العلاقات في المجالات كافة لما فيه مصلحة البلدين والشعبين الشقيقين في ظل قيادة سيدي خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود وأخيه صاحب الجلالة الملك حمد بن عيسى آل خليفة -حفظهما الله.
متمنيا لسموكم موفور الصحة والسعادة، ولمملكة البحرين الشقيقة المزيد من التقدم والازدهار.
ولسموكم تحياتي وتقديري.
محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود
ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء
المنامة: 12 / 6 / 1447هـ
الموافق: 3 / 12 / 2025م
Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz sent a letter of thanks to Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, upon leaving Manama. Below is the text:
His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa
Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, may God protect him
Peace be upon you and God's mercy and blessings:
As I leave your brotherly country, I would like to express my gratitude and appreciation for the warm reception and generous hospitality that I and the accompanying delegation received.
I congratulate Your Highness on the success of the Kingdom of Bahrain in hosting the 46th session of the Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council and on the positive results achieved during your brotherly country's presidency of its proceedings.
I would also like to commend the results we reached during the fourth meeting of the Saudi-Bahraini Coordination Council, which confirms the desire to deepen cooperation and strengthen relations in all fields for the benefit of both countries and their brotherly peoples under the leadership of my master, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and his brother, His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa - may God protect them.
I wish Your Highness good health and happiness, and for the brotherly Kingdom of Bahrain, further progress and prosperity.
With my regards and appreciation.
Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud
Crown Prince and Prime Minister
Manama: 12 / 6 / 1447 AH
Corresponding to: 3 / 12 / 2025 AD