Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz sent a letter of thanks to Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, upon leaving Manama. Below is the text:

His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa

Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, may God protect him

Peace be upon you and God's mercy and blessings:

As I leave your brotherly country, I would like to express my gratitude and appreciation for the warm reception and generous hospitality that I and the accompanying delegation received.

I congratulate Your Highness on the success of the Kingdom of Bahrain in hosting the 46th session of the Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council and on the positive results achieved during your brotherly country's presidency of its proceedings.

I would also like to commend the results we reached during the fourth meeting of the Saudi-Bahraini Coordination Council, which confirms the desire to deepen cooperation and strengthen relations in all fields for the benefit of both countries and their brotherly peoples under the leadership of my master, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and his brother, His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa - may God protect them.

I wish Your Highness good health and happiness, and for the brotherly Kingdom of Bahrain, further progress and prosperity.

With my regards and appreciation.

Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud

Crown Prince and Prime Minister

Manama: 12 / 6 / 1447 AH

Corresponding to: 3 / 12 / 2025 AD