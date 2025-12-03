بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، برقية شكر، لولي العهد رئيس مجلس وزراء مملكة البحرين الأمير سلمان بن حمد آل خليفة، إثر مغادرته المنامة، فيما يلي نصها:

صاحب السمو الملكي الأمير سلمان بن حمد آل خليفة

ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء في مملكة البحرين حفظه الله

السلام عليكم ورحمة الله وبركاته:

يطيب لي وأنا أغادر بلدكم الشقيق أن أعرب لسموكم عن شكري وتقديري لما لقيته والوفد المرافق من حسن الاستقبال وكرم الضيافة.

وأهنئ سموكم على نجاح مملكة البحرين في استضافة الدورة الـ46 للمجلس الأعلى لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية وعلى النتائج الإيجابية التي تحققت خلال رئاسة بلدكم الشقيق لأعمالها.

وأود أن أشيد بالنتائج التي توصلنا إليها خلال الاجتماع الرابع لمجلس التنسيق السعودي البحريني، والتي تؤكد الرغبة في تعميق التعاون وتوثيق العلاقات في المجالات كافة لما فيه مصلحة البلدين والشعبين الشقيقين في ظل قيادة سيدي خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود وأخيه صاحب الجلالة الملك حمد بن عيسى آل خليفة -حفظهما الله.

متمنيا لسموكم موفور الصحة والسعادة، ولمملكة البحرين الشقيقة المزيد من التقدم والازدهار.

ولسموكم تحياتي وتقديري.

محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود

ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء

المنامة: 12 / 6 / 1447هـ

الموافق: 3 / 12 / 2025م