احتفلت أكاديمية وزارة الداخلية لأمن الحدود بتخريج 99 ضابطاً من الدورات التأسيسية والمتقدمة في أمن الحدود، بمختلف تخصصاتهم.
وتلقّى الخريجون خلال فترة تدريبهم معارف ومهارات في المجال الأمني وأمن الحدود؛ هدفت إلى تطوير قدراتهم الأمنية بما يتوافق مع المهمات العملية وفق برامج تعليمية متخصصة.
The Ministry of Interior Academy for Border Security celebrated the graduation of 99 officers from foundational and advanced courses in border security, across various specializations.
The graduates received knowledge and skills in the security field and border security during their training period; aimed at enhancing their security capabilities in line with practical tasks according to specialized educational programs.