احتفلت أكاديمية وزارة الداخلية لأمن الحدود بتخريج 99 ضابطاً من الدورات التأسيسية والمتقدمة في أمن الحدود، بمختلف تخصصاتهم.

وتلقّى الخريجون خلال فترة تدريبهم معارف ومهارات في المجال الأمني وأمن الحدود؛ هدفت إلى تطوير قدراتهم الأمنية بما يتوافق مع المهمات العملية وفق برامج تعليمية متخصصة.