The General Directorate of Civil Defense is showcasing a drone for search and rescue at the Ministry of Interior's booth in the General Aviation Exhibition 2025, organized by the Saudi Aviation Club at Al-Thumama Airport in Riyadh. This is part of a modern technology system that supports civil defense operations in responding to emergencies.

Visitors to the ministry's booth were informed about the capabilities of the drone, which is equipped with daytime and nighttime cameras, as well as a two-way audio receiver for direct communication with those affected. It has an operational altitude range of up to 20 kilometers to work in various weather conditions and can carry survival equipment and medical supplies, contributing to the speed and efficiency of search and rescue operations.