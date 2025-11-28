تستعرض المديرية العامة للدفاع المدني ضمن جناح وزارة الداخلية في معرض الطيران العام 2025، الذي ينظمه نادي الطيران السعودي في مطار الثمامة بالرياض، طائرة دون طيار للبحث والإنقاذ، وذلك ضمن منظومة التقنيات الحديثة الداعمة لأعمال الدفاع المدني في مواجهة الحالات الطارئة.

واطلع زوار جناح الوزارة على قدرات الطائرة المزودة بكاميرات نهارية وليلية، ولاقط صوتي ثنائي الاتجاه للتواصل المباشر مع المتضررين، وبمدى ارتفاع يصل إلى (20) كيلومترًا للعمل في مختلف الظروف الجوية، وقدرتها على حمل معدات النجاة والمستلزمات الطبية، بما يسهم في سرعة الاستجابة وكفاءة عمليات البحث والإنقاذ.