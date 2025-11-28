أدانَت رابطةُ العالم الإسلامي باستنكارٍ شديد الغارات التي شنّتها قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي على بلدةٍ بريفِ دمشق بالجمهورية العربية السورية.
وندَّد الأمين العام لرابطة العالم الإسلامي رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى في بيانٍ للأمانة العامة بهذا العمل الإجرامي الذي خلّف خسائر جسيمة ولاسيما من المدنيين، في مواصلةٍ للممارسات الهمجيّة التي تنتهجها سلطات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي في التعدِّي على سيادة الدول، وانتهاك القوانين والأعراف الدولية، وزعزعة الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة.
وجدّد تأكيد التضامُن الكامل مع الجمهورية العربية السورية، تجاه كلِ ما يهدِّد أمنَها وسيادتها ووحدة أراضيها.
The Muslim World League strongly condemned the airstrikes carried out by the Israeli occupation forces on a town in the countryside of Damascus in the Syrian Arab Republic.
The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League, Chairman of the Association of Muslim Scholars, Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, denounced in a statement from the General Secretariat this criminal act that resulted in significant losses, especially among civilians, continuing the barbaric practices adopted by the Israeli occupation authorities in violating the sovereignty of nations, breaching international laws and norms, and destabilizing security and stability in the region.
He reiterated full solidarity with the Syrian Arab Republic against any threats to its security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.