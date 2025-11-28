The Muslim World League strongly condemned the airstrikes carried out by the Israeli occupation forces on a town in the countryside of Damascus in the Syrian Arab Republic.

The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League, Chairman of the Association of Muslim Scholars, Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, denounced in a statement from the General Secretariat this criminal act that resulted in significant losses, especially among civilians, continuing the barbaric practices adopted by the Israeli occupation authorities in violating the sovereignty of nations, breaching international laws and norms, and destabilizing security and stability in the region.

He reiterated full solidarity with the Syrian Arab Republic against any threats to its security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.