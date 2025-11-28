أدانَت رابطةُ العالم الإسلامي باستنكارٍ شديد الغارات التي شنّتها قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي على بلدةٍ بريفِ دمشق بالجمهورية العربية السورية.

وندَّد الأمين العام لرابطة العالم الإسلامي رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى في بيانٍ للأمانة العامة بهذا العمل الإجرامي الذي خلّف خسائر جسيمة ولاسيما من المدنيين، في مواصلةٍ للممارسات الهمجيّة التي تنتهجها سلطات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي في التعدِّي على سيادة الدول، وانتهاك القوانين والأعراف الدولية، وزعزعة الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة.

وجدّد تأكيد التضامُن الكامل مع الجمهورية العربية السورية، تجاه كلِ ما يهدِّد أمنَها وسيادتها ووحدة أراضيها.