بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود برقية عزاء ومواساة لرئيس جمهورية الصين الشعبية الرئيس شي جين بينغ في ضحايا الحريق الذي اندلع في مجمع سكني في هونغ كونغ.

وقال الملك سلمان: «علمنا بنبأ اندلاع حريق في مجمع سكني في هونغ كونغ، وما نتج عن ذلك من وفيات وإصابات ومفقودين، وإننا إذ نشارك فخامتكم ألم هذا المصاب، لنبعث لكم ولأسر المتوفين ولشعبكم الصديق أحر التعازي وصادق المواساة، متمنين عودة المفقودين لذويهم سالمين، والشفاء العاجل للمصابين، وألا تروا أي مكروه».

كما بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود برقية عزاء ومواساة لرئيس جمهورية الصين الشعبية الرئيس شي جين بينغ في ضحايا الحريق الذي اندلع في مجمع سكني في هونغ كونغ.

وقال ولي العهد: «بلغني نبأ اندلاع حريق في مجمع سكني في هونغ كونغ، وما نتج عنه من وفيات وإصابات ومفقودين، وأعرب لفخامتكم ولأسر المتوفين ولشعبكم الصديق عن أحر التعازي، وصادق المواساة، متمنياً عودة المفقودين لذويهم سالمين، والشفاء العاجل للمصابين، وألا تروا أي مكروه».