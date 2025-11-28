بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود برقية عزاء ومواساة لرئيس جمهورية الصين الشعبية الرئيس شي جين بينغ في ضحايا الحريق الذي اندلع في مجمع سكني في هونغ كونغ.
وقال الملك سلمان: «علمنا بنبأ اندلاع حريق في مجمع سكني في هونغ كونغ، وما نتج عن ذلك من وفيات وإصابات ومفقودين، وإننا إذ نشارك فخامتكم ألم هذا المصاب، لنبعث لكم ولأسر المتوفين ولشعبكم الصديق أحر التعازي وصادق المواساة، متمنين عودة المفقودين لذويهم سالمين، والشفاء العاجل للمصابين، وألا تروا أي مكروه».
كما بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود برقية عزاء ومواساة لرئيس جمهورية الصين الشعبية الرئيس شي جين بينغ في ضحايا الحريق الذي اندلع في مجمع سكني في هونغ كونغ.
وقال ولي العهد: «بلغني نبأ اندلاع حريق في مجمع سكني في هونغ كونغ، وما نتج عنه من وفيات وإصابات ومفقودين، وأعرب لفخامتكم ولأسر المتوفين ولشعبكم الصديق عن أحر التعازي، وصادق المواساة، متمنياً عودة المفقودين لذويهم سالمين، والشفاء العاجل للمصابين، وألا تروا أي مكروه».
The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a telegram of condolence and sympathy to the President of the People's Republic of China, President Xi Jinping, regarding the victims of the fire that broke out in a residential complex in Hong Kong.
King Salman said: “We have learned of the news of the fire that broke out in a residential complex in Hong Kong, which resulted in fatalities, injuries, and missing persons. While we share with Your Excellency the pain of this tragedy, we send you, the families of the deceased, and your friendly people our deepest condolences and sincere sympathy, wishing for the safe return of the missing to their families, a speedy recovery for the injured, and that you do not see any harm.”
Additionally, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud sent a telegram of condolence and sympathy to the President of the People's Republic of China, President Xi Jinping, regarding the victims of the fire that broke out in a residential complex in Hong Kong.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said: “I have received the news of the fire that broke out in a residential complex in Hong Kong, which resulted in fatalities, injuries, and missing persons. I express to Your Excellency, the families of the deceased, and your friendly people my deepest condolences and sincere sympathy, wishing for the safe return of the missing to their families, a speedy recovery for the injured, and that you do not see any harm.”