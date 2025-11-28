The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a telegram of condolence and sympathy to the President of the People's Republic of China, President Xi Jinping, regarding the victims of the fire that broke out in a residential complex in Hong Kong.

King Salman said: “We have learned of the news of the fire that broke out in a residential complex in Hong Kong, which resulted in fatalities, injuries, and missing persons. While we share with Your Excellency the pain of this tragedy, we send you, the families of the deceased, and your friendly people our deepest condolences and sincere sympathy, wishing for the safe return of the missing to their families, a speedy recovery for the injured, and that you do not see any harm.”

Additionally, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud sent a telegram of condolence and sympathy to the President of the People's Republic of China, President Xi Jinping, regarding the victims of the fire that broke out in a residential complex in Hong Kong.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said: “I have received the news of the fire that broke out in a residential complex in Hong Kong, which resulted in fatalities, injuries, and missing persons. I express to Your Excellency, the families of the deceased, and your friendly people my deepest condolences and sincere sympathy, wishing for the safe return of the missing to their families, a speedy recovery for the injured, and that you do not see any harm.”