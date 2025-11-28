The "Minhaj" platform has emerged over the past two days as the first comprehensive digital Islamic reference that uniquely possesses an international legal cover, developed over many years with the support of the Muslim World League, aiming to end the widespread contradictions and inconsistencies found in various religious programs, while adding more important services. "Minhaj" has received approval from the Islamic Fiqh Academy, making it the first application of its kind in terms of its legal umbrella that encompasses scholars of the Islamic nation who are members of the councils and bodies affiliated with the League.

The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League, Dr. Mohammed Al-Issa, states that this digital transformation represents a qualitative step in the League's efforts to develop its technological tools, contributing to enhancing effective communication with Islamic peoples, especially through accessible technical services that meet their needs.

"Minhaj" targets Muslims in Islamic countries and Muslim communities in non-Islamic countries in three phases,

the first: Gulf countries and the Arab Republic of Egypt.

the second: Southeast Asia and North Africa.

the third: the rest of the world.

The services provided by "Minhaj":

projects, virtual communities, the Holy Quran, calendars, the Qibla, remembrances, prayer times, Zakat calculator, inheritance session, news, Q&A, interactive education, knowledge, maps, events, documents, and books.