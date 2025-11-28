برزت منصة «منهاج» خلال اليومين الماضيين كأول مرجعيةٍ رقميةٍ إسلاميةٍ جامعةٍ تنفرد بغطاءٍ شرعيٍّ دوليٍّ جرى العمل عليه على مدى سنواتٍ طويلة بدعم رابطة العالم الإسلامي، وبهدف إنهاء حالة التضارب والتناقض المتداولة على نطاق واسع في عددٍ من البرامج الدينية، مع إضافة المزيد من الخدمات المهمة، حيث حظيتْ «منهاج» بإجازة من المجمع الفقهي الإسلاميي، إذ يُعدّ التطبيق الأول من نوعه من حيث مظلّته الشرعية الحاضنة لعلماء الأمّة الإسلامية الأعضاء في المجامع والهيئات والمجالس التابعة للرابطة.
يقول الأمين العام لرابطة العالم الإسلامي الدكتور محمد العيسى إنّ هذا التحوّل الرقمي يمثّل خطوة نوعية ضمن جهود الرابطة في تطوير أدواتها التقنية، ويُسهم في تعزيز التواصل الفعّال مع الشعوب الإسلامية، لاسيما عبر خدماتٍ تقنيةٍ ميسَّرة تلبّي احتياجاتها.
وتستهدف «منهاج» المسلمين في الدول الإسلامية والمجتمعات المسلمة في الدول غير الإسلامية وعلى 3 مراحل،
الأولى: دول الخليج وجمهورية مصر العربية.
الثانية: جنوب شرق آسيا وشمال أفريقيا.
الثالثة: بقية دول العالم.
الخدمات التي يقدمها «منهاج»:
المشاريع، المجتمعات الافتراضية، المصحف الشريف، التقويم، القبلة، الأذكار، مواقيت الصلاة، حاسبة الزكاة، جلسة الميراث، الأخبار، وسؤال وجواب، التعليم التفاعلي، المعارف، الخرائط، المناسبات، الوثائق والكتب.
The "Minhaj" platform has emerged over the past two days as the first comprehensive digital Islamic reference that uniquely possesses an international legal cover, developed over many years with the support of the Muslim World League, aiming to end the widespread contradictions and inconsistencies found in various religious programs, while adding more important services. "Minhaj" has received approval from the Islamic Fiqh Academy, making it the first application of its kind in terms of its legal umbrella that encompasses scholars of the Islamic nation who are members of the councils and bodies affiliated with the League.
The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League, Dr. Mohammed Al-Issa, states that this digital transformation represents a qualitative step in the League's efforts to develop its technological tools, contributing to enhancing effective communication with Islamic peoples, especially through accessible technical services that meet their needs.
"Minhaj" targets Muslims in Islamic countries and Muslim communities in non-Islamic countries in three phases,
the first: Gulf countries and the Arab Republic of Egypt.
the second: Southeast Asia and North Africa.
the third: the rest of the world.
The services provided by "Minhaj":
projects, virtual communities, the Holy Quran, calendars, the Qibla, remembrances, prayer times, Zakat calculator, inheritance session, news, Q&A, interactive education, knowledge, maps, events, documents, and books.