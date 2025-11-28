برزت منصة «منهاج» خلال اليومين الماضيين كأول مرجعيةٍ رقميةٍ إسلاميةٍ جامعةٍ تنفرد بغطاءٍ شرعيٍّ دوليٍّ جرى العمل عليه على مدى سنواتٍ طويلة بدعم رابطة العالم الإسلامي، وبهدف إنهاء حالة التضارب والتناقض المتداولة على نطاق واسع في عددٍ من البرامج الدينية، مع إضافة المزيد من الخدمات المهمة، حيث حظيتْ «منهاج» بإجازة من المجمع الفقهي الإسلاميي، إذ يُعدّ التطبيق الأول من نوعه من حيث مظلّته الشرعية الحاضنة لعلماء الأمّة الإسلامية الأعضاء في المجامع والهيئات والمجالس التابعة للرابطة.

يقول الأمين العام لرابطة العالم الإسلامي الدكتور محمد العيسى إنّ هذا التحوّل الرقمي يمثّل خطوة نوعية ضمن جهود الرابطة في تطوير أدواتها التقنية، ويُسهم في تعزيز التواصل الفعّال مع الشعوب الإسلامية، لاسيما عبر خدماتٍ تقنيةٍ ميسَّرة تلبّي احتياجاتها.

وتستهدف «منهاج» المسلمين في الدول الإسلامية والمجتمعات المسلمة في الدول غير الإسلامية وعلى 3 مراحل،

الأولى: دول الخليج وجمهورية مصر العربية.

الثانية: جنوب شرق آسيا وشمال أفريقيا.

الثالثة: بقية دول العالم.

الخدمات التي يقدمها «منهاج»:

المشاريع، المجتمعات الافتراضية، المصحف الشريف، التقويم، القبلة، الأذكار، مواقيت الصلاة، حاسبة الزكاة، جلسة الميراث، الأخبار، وسؤال وجواب، التعليم التفاعلي، المعارف، الخرائط، المناسبات، الوثائق والكتب.