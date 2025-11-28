أعربت وزارة الخارجية عن إدانة واستنكار المملكة العربية السعودية للاعتداء السافر الذي قامت به قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي على بلدة بيت جن في ريف دمشق بالجمهورية العربية السورية، مؤكدةً رفضها التام لجميع الانتهاكات الإسرائيلية على الأراضي السورية ومحاولة زعزعة أمن واستقرار سورية وشعبها الشقيق.

وقالت الوزارة في بيان لها: «تجدد المملكة مطالبتها للمجتمع الدولي وخاصة الدول دائمة العضوية في مجلس الأمن بالتصدي للانتهاكات الإسرائيلية المتكررة على سيادة سورية، والممارسات الإسرائيلية الإجرامية بحق السكان في القرى والمناطق الحدودية السورية، مطالبةً بتطبيق جميع القرارات والقوانين الدولية ذات الصلة بما يكفل سيادة ووحدة وأمن سورية وشعبها الشقيق».