The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's condemnation and denunciation of the blatant aggression carried out by the Israeli occupation forces on the town of Beit Jinn in the countryside of Damascus in the Syrian Arab Republic, reaffirming its complete rejection of all Israeli violations on Syrian territory and attempts to undermine the security and stability of Syria and its brotherly people.

The ministry stated in a statement: "The Kingdom renews its demand to the international community, especially the permanent member states of the Security Council, to confront the repeated Israeli violations of Syria's sovereignty, and the criminal Israeli practices against the residents in the Syrian border villages and areas, calling for the implementation of all relevant international resolutions and laws that ensure the sovereignty, unity, and security of Syria and its brotherly people."