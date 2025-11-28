صدر مرسوم ملكي بالموافقة على نظام حماية المؤشرات الجغرافية لعام 1447هـ، في خطوة تهدف إلى تعزيز حقوق الملكية الفكرية ومنع استغلال أسماء المناطق الجغرافية أو المنتجات بطرق مضللة للمستهلكين.
ويشمل النظام الجديد، المنشور في صحيفة «أم القرى»، جميع المنتجات الزراعية والغذائية والطبيعية والحرفية والصناعية، التي ترتبط نوعيتها أو سماتها أو شهرتها بمنشئها الجغرافي. ويُلزم الهيئة السعودية للملكية الفكرية بإعداد سجل للمؤشرات الجغرافية وتسجيلها وفق ضوابط محددة.
ويحظر النظام استخدام أو تقليد المؤشرات الجغرافية بطرق توهم المستهلك بمصدر المنتج، محددًا عقوبات تصل إلى السجن 3 سنوات وغرامة مالية تصل إلى مليون ريال، مع مصادرة الأدوات المستخدمة في المخالفة وإتلاف المنتجات المقلدة.
ويتيح النظام لكل من تضرر من رفض تسجيل مؤشّر جغرافي التظلّم خلال 60 يومًا أمام اللجنة المختصة، فيما تكون مدة الحماية عشر سنوات قابلة للتجديد.
وأوضح النظام المقصود بالمؤشر الجغرافي، وهو البيان الذي يحدد منتجاً بمنشئه، ويستخدم على المنتجات التي تكون نوعيتها أو شهرتها أو سماتها عائدة بصورة أساسية إلى منشئها الجغرافي، وتشمل هذه المنتجات أي منتج زراعي أو غذائي أو طبيعي، وكذلك أي منتج حرفي أو صناعي ترتبط طريقة تصنيعه بمنطقة معينة.
ويستهدف النظام حماية المؤشرات الجغرافية الوطنية المسجلة في السجل، والمؤشرات الجغرافية الأجنبية المحمية في بلد منشئها، والمؤشرات الجغرافية الأجنبية المحمية بموجب الاتفاقيات الدولية التي تكون المملكة طرفاً فيها.
ونص النظام على أن يدخل في تحديد المؤشر الجغرافي العوامل الطبيعية والبشرية أو أي منهما، ويشترط فيه ألا يتعارض مع النظام العام والآداب العامة، وألا يتعارض تسجيله مع التزامات المملكة بموجب الأنظمة والاتفاقيات الدولية التي تكون المملكة طرفاً فيها.
A royal decree has been issued approving the Geographical Indications Protection System for the year 1447 AH, in a step aimed at enhancing intellectual property rights and preventing the exploitation of geographical names or products in ways that mislead consumers.
The new system, published in the "Um Al-Qura" newspaper, includes all agricultural, food, natural, artisanal, and industrial products whose quality, characteristics, or reputation are linked to their geographical origin. It obliges the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property to prepare a register for geographical indications and to register them according to specific regulations.
The system prohibits the use or imitation of geographical indications in ways that mislead consumers about the source of the product, specifying penalties of up to 3 years in prison and a fine of up to one million riyals, along with the confiscation of tools used in the violation and the destruction of counterfeit products.
The system allows anyone harmed by the rejection of a geographical indication registration to appeal within 60 days before the competent committee, while the protection period is ten years, renewable.
The system clarifies what is meant by a geographical indication, which is a statement that identifies a product by its origin, used on products whose quality, reputation, or characteristics are primarily attributable to their geographical origin. These products include any agricultural, food, or natural product, as well as any artisanal or industrial product whose manufacturing method is linked to a specific area.
The system aims to protect registered national geographical indications in the register, foreign geographical indications protected in their country of origin, and foreign geographical indications protected under international agreements to which the Kingdom is a party.
The system stipulates that the determination of a geographical indication includes natural and human factors or either of them, and it must not conflict with public order and morals, nor should its registration conflict with the Kingdom's obligations under the laws and international agreements to which the Kingdom is a party.