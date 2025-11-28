A royal decree has been issued approving the Geographical Indications Protection System for the year 1447 AH, in a step aimed at enhancing intellectual property rights and preventing the exploitation of geographical names or products in ways that mislead consumers.



The new system, published in the "Um Al-Qura" newspaper, includes all agricultural, food, natural, artisanal, and industrial products whose quality, characteristics, or reputation are linked to their geographical origin. It obliges the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property to prepare a register for geographical indications and to register them according to specific regulations.



The system prohibits the use or imitation of geographical indications in ways that mislead consumers about the source of the product, specifying penalties of up to 3 years in prison and a fine of up to one million riyals, along with the confiscation of tools used in the violation and the destruction of counterfeit products.



The system allows anyone harmed by the rejection of a geographical indication registration to appeal within 60 days before the competent committee, while the protection period is ten years, renewable.



The system clarifies what is meant by a geographical indication, which is a statement that identifies a product by its origin, used on products whose quality, reputation, or characteristics are primarily attributable to their geographical origin. These products include any agricultural, food, or natural product, as well as any artisanal or industrial product whose manufacturing method is linked to a specific area.



The system aims to protect registered national geographical indications in the register, foreign geographical indications protected in their country of origin, and foreign geographical indications protected under international agreements to which the Kingdom is a party.



The system stipulates that the determination of a geographical indication includes natural and human factors or either of them, and it must not conflict with public order and morals, nor should its registration conflict with the Kingdom's obligations under the laws and international agreements to which the Kingdom is a party.