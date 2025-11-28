صدر مرسوم ملكي بالموافقة على نظام حماية المؤشرات الجغرافية لعام 1447هـ، في خطوة تهدف إلى تعزيز حقوق الملكية الفكرية ومنع استغلال أسماء المناطق الجغرافية أو المنتجات بطرق مضللة للمستهلكين.


ويشمل النظام الجديد، المنشور في صحيفة «أم القرى»، جميع المنتجات الزراعية والغذائية والطبيعية والحرفية والصناعية، التي ترتبط نوعيتها أو سماتها أو شهرتها بمنشئها الجغرافي. ويُلزم الهيئة السعودية للملكية الفكرية بإعداد سجل للمؤشرات الجغرافية وتسجيلها وفق ضوابط محددة.


ويحظر النظام استخدام أو تقليد المؤشرات الجغرافية بطرق توهم المستهلك بمصدر المنتج، محددًا عقوبات تصل إلى السجن 3 سنوات وغرامة مالية تصل إلى مليون ريال، مع مصادرة الأدوات المستخدمة في المخالفة وإتلاف المنتجات المقلدة.


ويتيح النظام لكل من تضرر من رفض تسجيل مؤشّر جغرافي التظلّم خلال 60 يومًا أمام اللجنة المختصة، فيما تكون مدة الحماية عشر سنوات قابلة للتجديد.


وأوضح النظام المقصود بالمؤشر الجغرافي، وهو البيان الذي يحدد منتجاً بمنشئه، ويستخدم على المنتجات التي تكون نوعيتها أو شهرتها أو سماتها عائدة بصورة أساسية إلى منشئها الجغرافي، وتشمل هذه المنتجات أي منتج زراعي أو غذائي أو طبيعي، وكذلك أي منتج حرفي أو صناعي ترتبط طريقة تصنيعه بمنطقة معينة.


ويستهدف النظام حماية المؤشرات الجغرافية الوطنية المسجلة في السجل، والمؤشرات الجغرافية الأجنبية المحمية في بلد منشئها، والمؤشرات الجغرافية الأجنبية المحمية بموجب الاتفاقيات الدولية التي تكون المملكة طرفاً فيها.


ونص النظام على أن يدخل في تحديد المؤشر الجغرافي العوامل الطبيعية والبشرية أو أي منهما، ويشترط فيه ألا يتعارض مع النظام العام والآداب العامة، وألا يتعارض تسجيله مع التزامات المملكة بموجب الأنظمة والاتفاقيات الدولية التي تكون المملكة طرفاً فيها.