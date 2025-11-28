This week, waves of hiring in the public sector continue, as governmental and semi-governmental entities have launched a new package of quality opportunities targeting Saudi talents in leadership, medical, engineering, administrative, and highly specialized technical fields, reflecting the acceleration of national transformation and the rising demand for quality skills in the public sector.

It can be said that the government job market is moving towards enhancing specialized fields and attracting advanced expertise, which was clearly evident in this batch that included more than 34 positions in Riyadh, Al-Ahsa, and other cities.

Quality Jobs in the Semi-Governmental Sector

Semi-governmental entities have launched a series of distinguished jobs targeting experienced individuals in institutional transformation leadership, performance management, budgeting, and resource management. The announcement included prominent positions in:

Fields of Senior Management and Planning

Legal Affairs Manager

Strategic Planning Manager

Administrative Manager

Financial Manager

Financial Planning Specialist

Project Management Specialist

These positions reflect a clear expansion in the demand from official entities for those who possess the ability to formulate policies, improve performance, and manage major projects related to Vision 2030.

Fields of Data, Statistics, and Digital Transformation

Data Analyst

Statistics Manager

Systems Administrator

These titles indicate an increased reliance of governmental and semi-governmental institutions on open data, data governance, and advanced technical systems.

Infrastructure and Risk Management Jobs

Risk Management Specialist

Infrastructure Project Management Director

These positions are related to entities overseeing national assets that require maintenance, monitoring, and operational efficiency enhancement.

14 New Government Jobs

In parallel, the General Administration of Medical Services for the Armed Forces announced the opening of recruitment for a large number of precise health specialties, which is one of the most eye-catching medical announcements in recent times as it targets sensitive and highly demanded specialties.

The most notable medical positions announced:

Doctors

Anesthesiologists

Internists

Emergency Physicians

Intensive Care Physicians

Specialists and Technicians

Cardiac Imaging Specialist and Technician

Neurophysiology Technician

Physical Therapy Specialist

Operating Room Technician

Nursing Specialist

This batch confirms the rising demand for medical competencies within the military health system, especially in critical specialties that require the highest levels of training and experience.

What Does This Mean for the Saudi Job Market?

Sharp increase in demand for high skills

Leadership, medical, and precise technical specialties top the list, reflecting the Kingdom's focus on efficiency over quantity.

Riyadh at the forefront... and Al-Ahsa is actively engaged

The capital holds the largest share, but the Al-Ahsa region shows notable job activity in infrastructure and data.

Strong return for medical employment

The Armed Forces Medical Services sector is injecting sensitive jobs, indicating the expansion of military hospitals and attracting national expertise.

Wider job diversity this year

From law and planning to neurophysiology and physical therapy, the market is witnessing a rapid pace this week.

Employment Week in Points