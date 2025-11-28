تتواصل هذا الأسبوع موجات التوظيف في القطاع العام، بعدما أطلقت جهات حكومية وشبه حكومية حزمة جديدة من الفرص النوعية التي تستهدف الكفاءات السعودية في مجالات قيادية وطبية وهندسية وإدارية وفنية عالية التخصص في مشهد يعكس تسارع التحوّل الوطني وارتفاع الطلب على المهارات النوعية في القطاع العام.
ويمكن القول إن سوق العمل الحكومي يسير نحو تعزيز التخصصات الدقيقة واستقطاب الخبرات المتقدمة، وهو ما بدا واضحًا في هذه الدفعة التي شملت أكثر من 34 وظيفة في الرياض والأحساء ومدن أخرى.
وظائف نوعية في القطاع شبه الحكومي
أطلقت الجهات شبه الحكومية سلسلة من الوظائف المميزة التي تستهدف أصحاب الخبرة في قيادة التحول المؤسسي وإدارة الأداء والميزانيات والموارد. وتضمن الإعلان وظائف بارزة في:
مجالات الإدارة العليا والتخطيط
- مدير شؤون قانونية
- مدير تخطيط إستراتيجي
- مدير إداري
- مدير مالي
- أخصائي تخطيط مالي
- أخصائي إدارة مشاريع
هذه الوظائف تعكس توسعًا واضحًا في طلب الجهات الرسمية على من يملكون القدرة على رسم السياسات، وتحسين الأداء، وإدارة المشاريع الكبرى المرتبطة برؤية 2030.
مجالات البيانات والإحصاء والتحول الرقمي
- محلل بيانات
- مدير إحصاء
- مسؤول نظم
وتشير هذه المسميات إلى زيادة اعتماد المؤسسات الحكومية وشبه الحكومية على البيانات المفتوحة، وحوكمة البيانات، والأنظمة التقنية المتقدمة.
وظائف البنية التحتية وإدارة المخاطر
- أخصائي إدارة مخاطر
- مدير إدارة مشاريع للبنية التحتية
وهي وظائف مرتبطة بالجهات التي تشرف على أصول وطنية تحتاج إلى صيانة، ومراقبة، ورفع كفاءة تشغيل.
14 وظيفة حكومية جديدة
في موازاة ذلك، أعلنت الإدارة العامة للخدمات الطبية للقوات المسلحة فتح باب التوظيف لعدد كبير من التخصصات الصحية الدقيقة، وهي من أكثر الإعلانات الطبية لفتًا للأنظار خلال الفترة الماضية لكونها تستهدف تخصصات حساسة ومطلوبة بشدة.
أبرز الوظائف الطبية المعلنة:
الأطباء
- أطباء تخدير
- أطباء باطنة
- أطباء طوارئ
- أطباء عناية مركزة
الأخصائيون والفنيون
- أخصائي وفني تصوير قلب
- فني تخطيط أعصاب
- أخصائي علاج طبيعي
- فني عمليات
- أخصائي تمريض
هذه الدفعة تؤكد ارتفاع الطلب على الكفاءات الطبية داخل المنظومة العسكرية الصحية، خصوصًا في التخصصات الحرجة التي تتطلب أعلى مستويات التدريب والخبرة.
ماذا يعني ذلك لسوق العمل السعودي؟
- ارتفاع حاد في الطلب على المهارات العالية
التخصصات القيادية والطبية والفنية الدقيقة تتصدر القائمة ما يعكس تركيز المملكة على الكفاءة قبل العدد.
- الرياض في الصدارة.. والأحساء تنشط بقوة
العاصمة تستحوذ على النصيب الأكبر، لكن منطقة الأحساء تظهر نشاطًا وظيفيًا لافتًا في البنية التحتية والبيانات.
قطاع الخدمات الطبية للقوات المسلحة يضخ وظائف حساسة، ما يشير إلى توسع مستشفيات القوات المسلحة واستقطاب الخبرات الوطنية.
- التنوع الوظيفي الأوسع هذا العام
من القانون والتخطيط والحوكمة إلى تخطيط الأعصاب والعلاج الطبيعي، وتيرة متسارعة يشهدها السوق هذا الأسبوع.
أسبوع التوظيف في نقاط
- أكثر من 34 وظيفة جديدة.
- في جهات حكومية وشبه حكومية مرموقة.
- تشمل تخصصات قيادية، وطبية، ورقمية، وإحصائية، وهندسية، وفنية.
- فرصة ذهبية للكفاءات السعودية في سوق عمل يشتعل بالنمو.
This week, waves of hiring in the public sector continue, as governmental and semi-governmental entities have launched a new package of quality opportunities targeting Saudi talents in leadership, medical, engineering, administrative, and highly specialized technical fields, reflecting the acceleration of national transformation and the rising demand for quality skills in the public sector.
It can be said that the government job market is moving towards enhancing specialized fields and attracting advanced expertise, which was clearly evident in this batch that included more than 34 positions in Riyadh, Al-Ahsa, and other cities.
Quality Jobs in the Semi-Governmental Sector
Semi-governmental entities have launched a series of distinguished jobs targeting experienced individuals in institutional transformation leadership, performance management, budgeting, and resource management. The announcement included prominent positions in:
Fields of Senior Management and Planning
- Legal Affairs Manager
- Strategic Planning Manager
- Administrative Manager
- Financial Manager
- Financial Planning Specialist
- Project Management Specialist
These positions reflect a clear expansion in the demand from official entities for those who possess the ability to formulate policies, improve performance, and manage major projects related to Vision 2030.
Fields of Data, Statistics, and Digital Transformation
- Data Analyst
- Statistics Manager
- Systems Administrator
These titles indicate an increased reliance of governmental and semi-governmental institutions on open data, data governance, and advanced technical systems.
Infrastructure and Risk Management Jobs
- Risk Management Specialist
- Infrastructure Project Management Director
These positions are related to entities overseeing national assets that require maintenance, monitoring, and operational efficiency enhancement.
14 New Government Jobs
In parallel, the General Administration of Medical Services for the Armed Forces announced the opening of recruitment for a large number of precise health specialties, which is one of the most eye-catching medical announcements in recent times as it targets sensitive and highly demanded specialties.
The most notable medical positions announced:
Doctors
- Anesthesiologists
- Internists
- Emergency Physicians
- Intensive Care Physicians
Specialists and Technicians
- Cardiac Imaging Specialist and Technician
- Neurophysiology Technician
- Physical Therapy Specialist
- Operating Room Technician
- Nursing Specialist
This batch confirms the rising demand for medical competencies within the military health system, especially in critical specialties that require the highest levels of training and experience.
What Does This Mean for the Saudi Job Market?
- Sharp increase in demand for high skills
Leadership, medical, and precise technical specialties top the list, reflecting the Kingdom's focus on efficiency over quantity.
- Riyadh at the forefront... and Al-Ahsa is actively engaged
The capital holds the largest share, but the Al-Ahsa region shows notable job activity in infrastructure and data.
- Strong return for medical employment
The Armed Forces Medical Services sector is injecting sensitive jobs, indicating the expansion of military hospitals and attracting national expertise.
- Wider job diversity this year
From law and planning to neurophysiology and physical therapy, the market is witnessing a rapid pace this week.
Employment Week in Points
- More than 34 new jobs.
- In prestigious governmental and semi-governmental entities.
- Including leadership, medical, digital, statistical, engineering, and technical specialties.
- A golden opportunity for Saudi talents in a job market that is booming with growth.