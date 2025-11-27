The royal decree has been issued to extend the service of Prince Faisal bin Fahd bin Muqrin bin Abdulaziz as Deputy Emir of the Hail Region for an additional 4 years, bringing attention back to a leadership figure who has established a strong presence in the field, closely engaging with the projects and aspirations of the people, and driving the region towards a developmental path aligned with the Kingdom's Vision 2030.

Prince Faisal's image has solidified over the past years as one of the most approachable leaders for youth projects; he attended innovation camps, monitored leadership pathways, adopted incentives for emerging businesses, and opened new support channels for entrepreneurs.

His presence guaranteed that youth projects are heard, seen, and supported, and that Hail possesses an environment that nurtures its talents and opens doors to a new economy led by the younger generation.

His name has also been associated with numerous sports and entertainment projects that the region has witnessed, through supporting clubs, sponsoring events, promoting quality championships, and creating avenues that bring together youth and families in activities that enhance the quality of life.

Today, Hail is a destination for major sporting events; this momentum is backed by direct support from the Deputy Emir, who sees sports as a vital platform for building an active community and a prosperous city.

He has had a prominent presence in heritage and cultural projects that distinguish Hail; from sponsoring cultural events in the city of Hail and its governorates to supporting natural heritage pathways, archaeological sites, and globally registered locations.

Prince Faisal has placed the cultural file on his daily agenda, believing that Hail's cultural identity is a fundamental pillar of its developmental strength.

His tenure has been characterized by a clear closeness to non-profit organizations, through administrative and field support, backing their social initiatives, and empowering them to expand their services.

This attention has strengthened the presence of the third sector in the region, enhancing its capacity to serve families, empower youth, and support those in need.

Prince Faisal has also taken a special interest in the file of people with disabilities, through regular meetings, supporting rehabilitation centers, and following up on programs aimed at their integration and empowerment.

His involvement in these initiatives reflects a firm belief that development is not complete without including everyone.

The royal extension for him confirms the success of his leadership approach, his closeness to the people, and his effectiveness in managing developmental files.

Four new years open a larger expansion phase for the region's projects, led by a young team that has worked quietly, advanced professionally, and taken on the responsibility of development with a clear and field-oriented vision.