جاء الأمر الملكي الكريم بتمديد خدمة الأمير فيصل بن فهد بن مقرن بن عبدالعزيز نائبًا لأمير منطقة حائل لمدة 4 سنوات، ليعيد تسليط الضوء على شخصية قيادية رسّخت حضورها في الميدان، واقتربت من مشاريع الناس وتطلعاتهم، ودفعت بالمنطقة نحو مسار تنموي يتسق مع رؤية المملكة 2030.

ترسّخت صورة الأمير فيصل خلال السنوات الماضية كأحد أكثر القيادات قربًا من مشاريع الشباب ؛ حضر معسكرات الابتكار، ووقف على مسارات الريادة، وتبنّى محفزات الأعمال الناشئة، وفتح قنوات دعم جديدة لروّاد الأعمال.

كان وجوده ضمانة بأن مشاريع الشباب تُسمع وتُشاهد وتُدعم، وأن حائل تمتلك بيئة تحتضن مواهبها وتفتح أبوابها لاقتصاد جديد يقوده الجيل الشاب.

كما ارتبط اسم سموّه بالعديد من المشاريع الرياضية والترفيهية التي شهدتها المنطقة، عبر دعم الأندية، ورعاية الفعاليات، وتحفيز البطولات النوعية، وفتح المسارات التي تجمع الشباب والعائلات في أنشطة تعزز جودة الحياة.

فحائل اليوم وجهة للفعاليات الرياضية الكبرى؛ ويقف خلف هذا الزخم دعم مباشر من نائب الأمير، الذي يرى في الرياضة منصة حيوية لصناعة مجتمع نشط ومدينة مزدهرة.

كان لسموّه حضور بارز في مشاريع التراث والثقافة التي تميّز حائل؛ من رعاية الفعاليات الثقافية في مدينة حائل ومحافظاتها، إلى دعم مسارات التراث الطبيعي والآثار والمواقع المسجلة عالميًا.

وضع الأمير فيصل ملف الثقافة ضمن أجندته اليومية، إيمانًا بأن هوية حائل الثقافية ركن أساسي من قوتها التنموية.

وتميّزت فترة عمله بقربٍ واضح من الجمعيات غير الربحية، من خلال دعم إداري وميداني، ومساندة مبادراتها الاجتماعية، وتمكينها من التوسع في خدماتها.

هذا الاهتمام عزز حضور القطاع الثالث في المنطقة، ورفع قدرته على خدمة الأسر، وتمكين الشباب، ومساندة الفئات المحتاجة.

كما حمل الأمير فيصل ملف ذوي الإعاقة باهتمام خاص، عبر لقاءات دورية، ودعم مراكز التأهيل، ومتابعة البرامج التي تستهدف دمجهم وتمكينهم.

وجوده في هذه المبادرات تعبيرعن قناعة راسخة بأن التنمية لا تكتمل إلا بشمول الجميع.

يمثل التمديد الملكي لسموّه تأكيدًا على نجاح نهجه القيادي، وقربه من الناس، وفاعليته في إدارة الملفات التنموية.

4 أعوام جديدة تفتح مرحلة توسع أكبر لمشاريع المنطقة، بقيادة شابة عملت بصمت، وتقدمت باحتراف، وحملت مسؤولية التنمية برؤية واضحة وميدانية.