صدر الأمر الملكي الكريم بتمديد خدمة الأمير فيصل بن فهد بن مقرن بن عبدالعزيز نائبًا لأمير منطقة حائل لمدة 4 سنوات، استمرارًا للثقة التي توليها القيادة الحكيمة في الكفاءات الوطنية القادرة على تعزيز التنمية في مختلف مناطق المملكة.
ويأتي هذا التمديد استنادًا إلى الأنظمة والأوامر الملكية المنظمة لشؤون المناطق، ومنها نظام المناطق الصادر بالأمر الملكي رقم (أ/92)، ونظام الوزراء ونواب الوزراء وموظفي المرتبة الممتازة، وما تضمنته الأحكام المرتبطة بتنظيم مناصب القيادات العليا في الدولة.
ويجدد القرار التأكيد على الدور المحوري الذي يؤديه سموّه تحت أشراف أمير منطقة حائل الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعد في متابعة البرامج التنموية، ورفع كفاءة العمل الإداري، وتمكين المشاريع التي تخدم الإنسان والمكان.
وشهدت منطقة حائل خلال فترة عمل الأمير فيصل بن فهد بن مقرن حضورًا تنمويًا لافتًا، عبر دعم مستمر للمبادرات الشبابية، وتطوير بيئة الابتكار، وتحفيز الاستثمار في القطاعات السياحية والتراثية، إضافة إلى تعزيز منظومة الخدمات وتحسين جودة الحياة في المدن والمحافظات. كما تميز بمتابعة ميدانية للملفات الحيوية، ومساندة مباشرة لمشاريع البنية التحتية، وتفعيل الشراكات بين القطاعين الحكومي والخاص.
ويمثل القرار امتدادًا لمسار العمل الذي يقوده أمير منطقة حائل الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعد بن عبدالعزيز، عبر تكامل في الأدوار وتنسيق يومي يسهم في تسريع وتيرة التنمية وتحقيق المستهدفات الوطنية.
ويؤكد هذا الأمر الملكي أن منطقة حائل ماضية في مسار تنموي متسارع، عبر قيادة شابة تمتلك رؤية واضحة، وحرصًا مستمرًا على خدمة أهالي المنطقة، ودعم طموحاتها في أن تكون مركزًا اقتصاديًا وسياحيًا متقدمًا في شمال المملكة.
The royal decree has been issued to extend the service of Prince Faisal bin Fahd bin Muqrin bin Abdulaziz as Deputy Emir of the Hail Region for a period of 4 years, continuing the trust that the wise leadership places in national competencies capable of enhancing development in various regions of the Kingdom.
This extension comes based on the regulations and royal orders governing regional affairs, including the Regions System issued by royal decree number (A/92), the System of Ministers, Deputy Ministers, and Employees of the Excellent Rank, and the provisions related to the organization of senior leadership positions in the state.
The decision reaffirms the pivotal role that His Highness plays under the supervision of the Emir of the Hail Region, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saad, in following up on developmental programs, enhancing administrative efficiency, and empowering projects that serve people and places.
The Hail Region has witnessed remarkable developmental presence during the tenure of Prince Faisal bin Fahd bin Muqrin, through continuous support for youth initiatives, developing an innovation environment, and stimulating investment in tourism and heritage sectors, in addition to enhancing the service system and improving the quality of life in cities and governorates. He has also distinguished himself by actively following up on vital files, providing direct support for infrastructure projects, and activating partnerships between the public and private sectors.
This decision represents an extension of the work path led by the Emir of the Hail Region, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saad bin Abdulaziz, through the integration of roles and daily coordination that contributes to accelerating the pace of development and achieving national targets.
This royal decree confirms that the Hail Region is moving forward on a rapidly advancing developmental path, led by a young leadership with a clear vision, and a continuous commitment to serving the people of the region, supporting their ambitions to become an advanced economic and tourism center in northern Saudi Arabia.