The royal decree has been issued to extend the service of Prince Faisal bin Fahd bin Muqrin bin Abdulaziz as Deputy Emir of the Hail Region for a period of 4 years, continuing the trust that the wise leadership places in national competencies capable of enhancing development in various regions of the Kingdom.

This extension comes based on the regulations and royal orders governing regional affairs, including the Regions System issued by royal decree number (A/92), the System of Ministers, Deputy Ministers, and Employees of the Excellent Rank, and the provisions related to the organization of senior leadership positions in the state.

The decision reaffirms the pivotal role that His Highness plays under the supervision of the Emir of the Hail Region, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saad, in following up on developmental programs, enhancing administrative efficiency, and empowering projects that serve people and places.

The Hail Region has witnessed remarkable developmental presence during the tenure of Prince Faisal bin Fahd bin Muqrin, through continuous support for youth initiatives, developing an innovation environment, and stimulating investment in tourism and heritage sectors, in addition to enhancing the service system and improving the quality of life in cities and governorates. He has also distinguished himself by actively following up on vital files, providing direct support for infrastructure projects, and activating partnerships between the public and private sectors.

This decision represents an extension of the work path led by the Emir of the Hail Region, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saad bin Abdulaziz, through the integration of roles and daily coordination that contributes to accelerating the pace of development and achieving national targets.

This royal decree confirms that the Hail Region is moving forward on a rapidly advancing developmental path, led by a young leadership with a clear vision, and a continuous commitment to serving the people of the region, supporting their ambitions to become an advanced economic and tourism center in northern Saudi Arabia.