صدر الأمر الملكي الكريم بتمديد خدمة الأمير فيصل بن فهد بن مقرن بن عبدالعزيز نائبًا لأمير منطقة حائل لمدة 4 سنوات، استمرارًا للثقة التي توليها القيادة الحكيمة في الكفاءات الوطنية القادرة على تعزيز التنمية في مختلف مناطق المملكة.

ويأتي هذا التمديد استنادًا إلى الأنظمة والأوامر الملكية المنظمة لشؤون المناطق، ومنها نظام المناطق الصادر بالأمر الملكي رقم (أ/92)، ونظام الوزراء ونواب الوزراء وموظفي المرتبة الممتازة، وما تضمنته الأحكام المرتبطة بتنظيم مناصب القيادات العليا في الدولة.

ويجدد القرار التأكيد على الدور المحوري الذي يؤديه سموّه تحت أشراف أمير منطقة حائل الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعد في متابعة البرامج التنموية، ورفع كفاءة العمل الإداري، وتمكين المشاريع التي تخدم الإنسان والمكان.

وشهدت منطقة حائل خلال فترة عمل الأمير فيصل بن فهد بن مقرن حضورًا تنمويًا لافتًا، عبر دعم مستمر للمبادرات الشبابية، وتطوير بيئة الابتكار، وتحفيز الاستثمار في القطاعات السياحية والتراثية، إضافة إلى تعزيز منظومة الخدمات وتحسين جودة الحياة في المدن والمحافظات. كما تميز بمتابعة ميدانية للملفات الحيوية، ومساندة مباشرة لمشاريع البنية التحتية، وتفعيل الشراكات بين القطاعين الحكومي والخاص.

ويمثل القرار امتدادًا لمسار العمل الذي يقوده أمير منطقة حائل الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعد بن عبدالعزيز، عبر تكامل في الأدوار وتنسيق يومي يسهم في تسريع وتيرة التنمية وتحقيق المستهدفات الوطنية.

ويؤكد هذا الأمر الملكي أن منطقة حائل ماضية في مسار تنموي متسارع، عبر قيادة شابة تمتلك رؤية واضحة، وحرصًا مستمرًا على خدمة أهالي المنطقة، ودعم طموحاتها في أن تكون مركزًا اقتصاديًا وسياحيًا متقدمًا في شمال المملكة.