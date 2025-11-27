استقبل وزير الدولة للشؤون الخارجية عضو مجلس الوزراء ومبعوث شؤون المناخ عادل بن أحمد الجبير، في مقر الوزارة بالرياض اليوم، وزير الدولة الإسباني لشؤون البيئة هوغوموران فرنانديز.

وجرى خلال الاستقبال بحث أوجه التعاون في مجالات البيئة والتغير المناخي وسبل تعزيزه وتطويره، واستعراض جهود ومبادرات المملكة في الحفاظ على البيئة والحد من تأثير التغير المناخي، إضافة إلى مناقشة عدد من الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك.

حضر الاستقبال، المدير العام لمكتب وزير الدولة للشؤون الخارجية عضو مجلس الوزراء ومبعوث شؤون المناخ السفير خالد بن مساعد العنقري.