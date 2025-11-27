The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, a member of the Council of Ministers and Climate Affairs Envoy, Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir, received today at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh, the Spanish Minister of State for the Environment, Hugo Morán Fernández.

During the reception, they discussed aspects of cooperation in the fields of environment and climate change, ways to enhance and develop it, and reviewed the Kingdom's efforts and initiatives in preserving the environment and mitigating the impacts of climate change, in addition to discussing several topics of mutual interest.

The reception was attended by the Director General of the Office of the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, a member of the Council of Ministers and Climate Affairs Envoy, Ambassador Khalid bin Musaad Al-Anqari.