The Riyadh metro has achieved a global milestone, after being officially recognized in the "Guinness World Records" as the longest fully automated driverless train network in the world, spanning 176 kilometers; a step that reflects the rapid progress the Kingdom has made in developing modern and sustainable transportation systems.

The Riyadh metro is part of the public transport project in the capital, extending across 6 integrated lines, which include 85 stations and is operated using the latest technologies. The train operates automatically without a driver, with control managed from central control rooms equipped with specifications that enable precise monitoring of operations, ensuring the highest safety and quality standards.

The public transport network in Riyadh (the metro and buses) contributes to the development of traffic, economic, urban, social, and environmental aspects in the city, enhancing accessibility for all members of the community.

This achievement underscores the efforts of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City in adopting concepts of smart and sustainable urban transport, and its commitment to innovation and development in establishing a modern and advanced infrastructure that contributes to improving the quality of life in the capital and achieving the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.