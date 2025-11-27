سجَّل قطار الرياض إنجازًا عالميًا، بعد اعتماده رسميًا في موسوعة «غينيس للأرقام القياسية» بوصفه أطول شبكة قطار ذاتية القيادة بالكامل في العالم -دون سائق-، بطول 176 كيلومترًا؛ في خطوة تعكس التقدُّم المتسارع الذي حققته المملكة في مجال تطوير أنظمة النقل الحديثة والمستدامة.

ويأتي قطار الرياض ضمن مشروع النقل العام في العاصمة، ويمتدُّ في 6 مسارات متكاملة، تضمُّ 85 محطة ويتمُّ تشغيله بأحدث التقنيات، حيث اعتُمِد نظام تشغيل القطار آليًا دون سائق، مع التحكُّم بالتشغيل من غرف تحكم مركزية ذات مواصفات تُمكّن من متابعة التشغيل بدقة عالية، وضمان أعلى معايير السلامة والجودة.

وتسهم شبكة النقل العام بمدينة الرياض (القطار والحافلات) في تطوير الجوانب المرورية والاقتصادية والعمرانية والاجتماعية والبيئية في المدينة، وتعزيز سهولة الوصول لجميع أفراد المجتمع.

ويؤكد هذا الإنجاز جهود الهيئة الملكية لمدينة الرياض في تبني مفاهيم النقل الحضري الذكي والمستدام، والتزامها بالابتكار والتطوير في إقامة بنية تحتية حديثة ومتطوِّرة، تسهم في رفع جودة الحياة في العاصمة، وتحقق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.