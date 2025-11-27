وزّع مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية، أمس الأول، 750 كرتون تمر في مديريتي الضليعة وغيل بن يمين بمحافظة حضرموت، استفاد منها 4,500 فرد، ضمن مشروع توزيع مساعدات التمور في الجمهورية اليمنية للعام 2025.

وتأتي هذه المساعدات في إطار المشاريع الإنسانية والإغاثية التي تقدمها المملكة عبر ذراعها الإنساني مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة؛ للتخفيف من معاناة الشعب اليمني الشقيق.