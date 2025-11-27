The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center distributed 750 cartons of dates in the districts of Al-Dhali'a and Ghayl Bin Yamin in Hadhramaut Governorate the day before yesterday, benefiting 4,500 individuals, as part of the date distribution aid project in the Republic of Yemen for the year 2025.

This assistance comes within the framework of the humanitarian and relief projects provided by the Kingdom through its humanitarian arm, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, to alleviate the suffering of the dear Yemeni people.