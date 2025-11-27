أعلنت الهيئة العامة للعقار بدء أعمال التسجيل العيني للعقار لـ 8,888 قطعة عقارية في محافظة الدرعية بمنطقة الرياض، والتسجيل لـ 7,925 قطعة عقارية في 16 حياً بمنطقة مكة المكرمة، والتسجيل لـ 15,133 قطعة عقارية في 14 حياً بمنطقة المدينة المنورة، ابتداءً من 14 ديسمبر 2025م، الموافق 23 جمادى الآخر 1447، وحتى نهاية يوم 19 مارس 2026، الموافق 30 رمضان 1447.

وأوضحت الهيئة أنّ الأحياء المستفيدة من السجل العقاري في هذه المرحلة بمنطقة مكة المكرمة تشمل الأحياء التالية في محافظة مكة المكرمة: مخطط ريفان 1، مخطط ريفان 2، مخطط ريفان 3، مخطط ريفان 4، مخطط الياسمين رقم 1، مخطط الياسمين رقم 2، مخطط الياسمين رقم 3، مخطط الياسمين رقم 4، مخطط الياسمين رقم 5، مخطط الياسمين رقم 6، مخطط الياسمين رقم 7، مخطط الياسمين رقم 8، مخطط الياسمين رقم 9، مخطط الياسمين رقم 10، كما يشمل التسجيل الأحياء التالية في منطقة مكة المكرمة، محافظة جدة: حي الفنار، حي الفردوس، والأحياء التالية في منطقة المدينة المنورة، جزءاً من حي العصبة، جزءاً من حي الدرع، جزءاً من حي المصانع، جزءاً من حي الراية، جزءاً من حي الخاتم، جزءاً من حي الفتح، جزءاً من حي بني حارثة، حي العريض، حي الخالدية، حي الإسكان، جزءاً من حي وادي مهزور، جزءاً من حي الشريبات، جزءاً من حي بني عبد الأشهل، جزءاً من حي وادي مذينب.

وأشارت «هيئة العقار» إلى أنَّ التسجيل الأول للعقارات في هذه المناطق والأحياء سيكون مُتاحاً عن طريق منصة السجل العقاري الإلكترونية https://rer.sa/ أو عن طريق مراكز الخدمة، لافتةً الانتباه إلى أنّ التسجيل العيني يشترط وجود صك ملكية مستوفِ للمتطلبات النظامية لإتمام عملية التسجيل، مبينةً أنَّ اختيار الأحياء تم وفق معايير محددة، وسيتم الإعلان تباعاً عن بقية المناطق والمحافظات والأحياء التي ستخضع لأعمال التسجيل العيني للعقار في مختلف مناطق المملكة خلال الفترات القادمة.

ودعت الهيئة ملاَّك العقارات في المناطق والأحياء الخاضعة للتسجيل العيني إلى التحقق من صك ملكية العقار وتوفر الاشتراطات اللازمة استعداداً لبدء التسجيل، مضيفةً أنّ عدم تسجيل العقارات خلال المدة المحددة في قرار الإعلان يعرض ملاكها للغرامات المالية الواردة في نظام التسجيل العيني للعقار والتي تحددها لجنة مختصة بالنظر في المخالفات، ويمكن الاستفسار عن خطوات التسجيل من خلال المنصات الرسمية للهيئة أو عن طريق الاتصال على مركز خدمة العملاء 199002.

وابتداءً من الموعد المُحدد لبدء التسجيل سيصدر «رقم عقار» وصك تسجيل ملكية لكل وحدة عقارية يتم تسجيلها، وسيتضمن صك تسجيل الملكية بيانات العقار وأوصافه وحالته وما يتبعه من حقوق والتزامات مرتبطة بالمعلومات الجيومكانية الدقيقة بما يُسهم في تعزيز البنية التحتية واستدامة القطاع العقاري، إذ يهدف نظام التسجيل العيني للعقار إلى رفع الموثوقية العقارية وتعزيز الشفافية في القطاع العقاري.