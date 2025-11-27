The General Authority for Real Estate has announced the commencement of the property registration process for 8,888 real estate units in the Al-Dar'iyyah Governorate in the Riyadh Region, registration for 7,925 real estate units in 16 neighborhoods in the Makkah Region, and registration for 15,133 real estate units in 14 neighborhoods in the Madinah Region, starting from December 14, 2025, corresponding to Jumada Al-Akhirah 23, 1447, until the end of March 19, 2026, corresponding to Ramadan 30, 1447.

The Authority clarified that the neighborhoods benefiting from the real estate registry in this phase in the Makkah Region include the following neighborhoods in the Makkah Governorate: Rifan Plan 1, Rifan Plan 2, Rifan Plan 3, Rifan Plan 4, Jasmine Plan No. 1, Jasmine Plan No. 2, Jasmine Plan No. 3, Jasmine Plan No. 4, Jasmine Plan No. 5, Jasmine Plan No. 6, Jasmine Plan No. 7, Jasmine Plan No. 8, Jasmine Plan No. 9, Jasmine Plan No. 10. The registration also includes the following neighborhoods in the Makkah Region, Jeddah Governorate: Al-Fanar Neighborhood, Al-Firdaws Neighborhood, and the following neighborhoods in the Madinah Region: part of Al-Asbah Neighborhood, part of Al-Dira' Neighborhood, part of Al-Masani' Neighborhood, part of Al-Rayah Neighborhood, part of Al-Khatim Neighborhood, part of Al-Fath Neighborhood, part of Bani Harithah Neighborhood, Al-Areedh Neighborhood, Al-Khalidiyah Neighborhood, Al-Iskan Neighborhood, part of Wadi Mahzur Neighborhood, part of Al-Shuraybat Neighborhood, part of Bani Abd Al-Ashhal Neighborhood, part of Wadi Muthayb.



The "Real Estate Authority" indicated that the initial registration of properties in these areas and neighborhoods will be available through the electronic real estate registry platform https://rer.sa/ or through service centers, noting that the property registration requires the existence of a title deed that meets the legal requirements to complete the registration process. It explained that the selection of neighborhoods was based on specific criteria, and the remaining areas, governorates, and neighborhoods that will be subject to the property registration process in various regions of the Kingdom will be announced subsequently during the upcoming periods.



The Authority urged property owners in the areas and neighborhoods subject to the property registration to verify the title deed of the property and the availability of the necessary conditions in preparation for the start of registration, adding that failure to register properties within the specified period in the announcement decision exposes their owners to the financial penalties stipulated in the property registration system, which are determined by a specialized committee reviewing violations. Inquiries about the registration steps can be made through the Authority's official platforms or by contacting the customer service center at 199002.



Starting from the specified date for the commencement of registration, a "Property Number" and a title deed for each real estate unit registered will be issued. The title deed will include property data, descriptions, conditions, and associated rights and obligations linked to accurate geospatial information, contributing to the enhancement of infrastructure and the sustainability of the real estate sector, as the property registration system aims to increase real estate reliability and enhance transparency in the real estate sector.