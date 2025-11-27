أعلنت الهيئة العامة للعقار بدء أعمال التسجيل العيني للعقار لـ 8,888 قطعة عقارية في محافظة الدرعية بمنطقة الرياض، والتسجيل لـ 7,925 قطعة عقارية في 16 حياً بمنطقة مكة المكرمة، والتسجيل لـ 15,133 قطعة عقارية في 14 حياً بمنطقة المدينة المنورة، ابتداءً من 14 ديسمبر 2025م، الموافق 23 جمادى الآخر 1447، وحتى نهاية يوم 19 مارس 2026، الموافق 30 رمضان 1447.
وأوضحت الهيئة أنّ الأحياء المستفيدة من السجل العقاري في هذه المرحلة بمنطقة مكة المكرمة تشمل الأحياء التالية في محافظة مكة المكرمة: مخطط ريفان 1، مخطط ريفان 2، مخطط ريفان 3، مخطط ريفان 4، مخطط الياسمين رقم 1، مخطط الياسمين رقم 2، مخطط الياسمين رقم 3، مخطط الياسمين رقم 4، مخطط الياسمين رقم 5، مخطط الياسمين رقم 6، مخطط الياسمين رقم 7، مخطط الياسمين رقم 8، مخطط الياسمين رقم 9، مخطط الياسمين رقم 10، كما يشمل التسجيل الأحياء التالية في منطقة مكة المكرمة، محافظة جدة: حي الفنار، حي الفردوس، والأحياء التالية في منطقة المدينة المنورة، جزءاً من حي العصبة، جزءاً من حي الدرع، جزءاً من حي المصانع، جزءاً من حي الراية، جزءاً من حي الخاتم، جزءاً من حي الفتح، جزءاً من حي بني حارثة، حي العريض، حي الخالدية، حي الإسكان، جزءاً من حي وادي مهزور، جزءاً من حي الشريبات، جزءاً من حي بني عبد الأشهل، جزءاً من حي وادي مذينب.
وأشارت «هيئة العقار» إلى أنَّ التسجيل الأول للعقارات في هذه المناطق والأحياء سيكون مُتاحاً عن طريق منصة السجل العقاري الإلكترونية https://rer.sa/ أو عن طريق مراكز الخدمة، لافتةً الانتباه إلى أنّ التسجيل العيني يشترط وجود صك ملكية مستوفِ للمتطلبات النظامية لإتمام عملية التسجيل، مبينةً أنَّ اختيار الأحياء تم وفق معايير محددة، وسيتم الإعلان تباعاً عن بقية المناطق والمحافظات والأحياء التي ستخضع لأعمال التسجيل العيني للعقار في مختلف مناطق المملكة خلال الفترات القادمة.
ودعت الهيئة ملاَّك العقارات في المناطق والأحياء الخاضعة للتسجيل العيني إلى التحقق من صك ملكية العقار وتوفر الاشتراطات اللازمة استعداداً لبدء التسجيل، مضيفةً أنّ عدم تسجيل العقارات خلال المدة المحددة في قرار الإعلان يعرض ملاكها للغرامات المالية الواردة في نظام التسجيل العيني للعقار والتي تحددها لجنة مختصة بالنظر في المخالفات، ويمكن الاستفسار عن خطوات التسجيل من خلال المنصات الرسمية للهيئة أو عن طريق الاتصال على مركز خدمة العملاء 199002.
وابتداءً من الموعد المُحدد لبدء التسجيل سيصدر «رقم عقار» وصك تسجيل ملكية لكل وحدة عقارية يتم تسجيلها، وسيتضمن صك تسجيل الملكية بيانات العقار وأوصافه وحالته وما يتبعه من حقوق والتزامات مرتبطة بالمعلومات الجيومكانية الدقيقة بما يُسهم في تعزيز البنية التحتية واستدامة القطاع العقاري، إذ يهدف نظام التسجيل العيني للعقار إلى رفع الموثوقية العقارية وتعزيز الشفافية في القطاع العقاري.
The General Authority for Real Estate has announced the commencement of the property registration process for 8,888 real estate units in the Al-Dar'iyyah Governorate in the Riyadh Region, registration for 7,925 real estate units in 16 neighborhoods in the Makkah Region, and registration for 15,133 real estate units in 14 neighborhoods in the Madinah Region, starting from December 14, 2025, corresponding to Jumada Al-Akhirah 23, 1447, until the end of March 19, 2026, corresponding to Ramadan 30, 1447.
The Authority clarified that the neighborhoods benefiting from the real estate registry in this phase in the Makkah Region include the following neighborhoods in the Makkah Governorate: Rifan Plan 1, Rifan Plan 2, Rifan Plan 3, Rifan Plan 4, Jasmine Plan No. 1, Jasmine Plan No. 2, Jasmine Plan No. 3, Jasmine Plan No. 4, Jasmine Plan No. 5, Jasmine Plan No. 6, Jasmine Plan No. 7, Jasmine Plan No. 8, Jasmine Plan No. 9, Jasmine Plan No. 10. The registration also includes the following neighborhoods in the Makkah Region, Jeddah Governorate: Al-Fanar Neighborhood, Al-Firdaws Neighborhood, and the following neighborhoods in the Madinah Region: part of Al-Asbah Neighborhood, part of Al-Dira' Neighborhood, part of Al-Masani' Neighborhood, part of Al-Rayah Neighborhood, part of Al-Khatim Neighborhood, part of Al-Fath Neighborhood, part of Bani Harithah Neighborhood, Al-Areedh Neighborhood, Al-Khalidiyah Neighborhood, Al-Iskan Neighborhood, part of Wadi Mahzur Neighborhood, part of Al-Shuraybat Neighborhood, part of Bani Abd Al-Ashhal Neighborhood, part of Wadi Muthayb.
The "Real Estate Authority" indicated that the initial registration of properties in these areas and neighborhoods will be available through the electronic real estate registry platform https://rer.sa/ or through service centers, noting that the property registration requires the existence of a title deed that meets the legal requirements to complete the registration process. It explained that the selection of neighborhoods was based on specific criteria, and the remaining areas, governorates, and neighborhoods that will be subject to the property registration process in various regions of the Kingdom will be announced subsequently during the upcoming periods.
The Authority urged property owners in the areas and neighborhoods subject to the property registration to verify the title deed of the property and the availability of the necessary conditions in preparation for the start of registration, adding that failure to register properties within the specified period in the announcement decision exposes their owners to the financial penalties stipulated in the property registration system, which are determined by a specialized committee reviewing violations. Inquiries about the registration steps can be made through the Authority's official platforms or by contacting the customer service center at 199002.
Starting from the specified date for the commencement of registration, a "Property Number" and a title deed for each real estate unit registered will be issued. The title deed will include property data, descriptions, conditions, and associated rights and obligations linked to accurate geospatial information, contributing to the enhancement of infrastructure and the sustainability of the real estate sector, as the property registration system aims to increase real estate reliability and enhance transparency in the real estate sector.