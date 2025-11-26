عقدَ وزير الداخلية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، ووزير الداخلية الإسباني فيرناندو غراندي مارلاسكا، اليوم، جلسة مباحثات رسمية، وذلك في ديوان الوزارة بالرياض.

وأكد خلال الجلسة أن هذا الاجتماع يأتي بناءً على توجيهات خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، لتعزيز التعاون الأمني في ظل ما يربط البلدين الصديقين من علاقات مميزة.

وجرى خلال الجلسة بحث سبل تعزيز مسارات التعاون، خاصة ما يتعلق بمكافحة الجريمة وتعقب مرتكبيها، والتصدي لشبكات تهريب المخدرات الدولية وغسل الأموال، إضافة إلى تبادل الخبرات والتجارب بين المتخصصين في الوزارتين.

وعقب جلسة المباحثات، وقع الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود ووزير الداخلية الإسباني على الخطة المشتركة للتعاون بين وزارتي الداخلية في البلدين.

حضر الجلسة نائب وزير الداخلية المكلّف الأمير الدكتور عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عياف، و مساعد وزير الداخلية الدكتور هشام بن عبدالرحمن الفالح، ومدير الأمن العام الفريق محمد بن عبدالله البسامي، ومدير عام مكتب الوزير للدراسات والبحوث اللواء خالد بن إبراهيم العروان، ومدير عام الشؤون القانونية والتعاون الدولي أحمد بن سليمان العيسى، ونائب المشرف العام على برنامج الشراكات الدولية اللواء فراس بن صالح الصالح.

كما حضرها من الجانب الإسباني سفير إسبانيا لدى المملكة خابيير كارباخوسا سانشيز، ومدير عام العلاقات الدولية والشؤون الخارجية إلينا غارسون أوتاميندي.