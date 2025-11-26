The Minister of Interior, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, and the Spanish Minister of Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, held an official discussion session today at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh.

During the session, it was emphasized that this meeting comes based on the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, to enhance security cooperation in light of the distinguished relations between the two friendly countries.

During the session, ways to enhance cooperation pathways were discussed, especially regarding combating crime and tracking its perpetrators, addressing international drug trafficking networks and money laundering, in addition to exchanging expertise and experiences between specialists in both ministries.

Following the discussions, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud and the Spanish Minister of Interior signed the joint cooperation plan between the interior ministries of the two countries.

The session was attended by the Deputy Minister of Interior, Prince Dr. Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Ayaf, the Assistant Minister of Interior, Dr. Hisham bin Abdulrahman Al-Falih, the Director of Public Security, Lieutenant General Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Bassami, the Director General of the Minister's Office for Studies and Research, Major General Khalid bin Ibrahim Al-Arawan, the Director General of Legal Affairs and International Cooperation, Ahmed bin Suleiman Al-Essa, and the Deputy General Supervisor of the International Partnerships Program, Major General Firas bin Saleh Al-Saleh.

Also present from the Spanish side was the Ambassador of Spain to the Kingdom, Javier Carbajosa Sánchez, and the Director General of International Relations and Foreign Affairs, Elena Garcón Otañendi.