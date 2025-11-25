تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
قبضت دوريات الأمن بمنطقة الرياض على مقيم من الجنسية السودانية، لظهوره في محتوى مرئي متداول يتحرش بامرأتين، ووافد من الجنسية السورية مخالف لنظام مكافحة جرائم المعلوماتية لتوثيقه ونشره ذلك، وتم إيقافهما واتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية بحقهما، وإحالتهما للنيابة العامة.
The security patrols in the Riyadh region arrested a resident of Sudanese nationality for appearing in a widely circulated video content harassing two women, and a Syrian expatriate who violated the Anti-Cyber Crime Law for documenting and publishing it. They were both detained, and legal actions were taken against them, and they were referred to the Public Prosecution.