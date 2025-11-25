«عكاظ» (الرياض)

قبضت دوريات الأمن بمنطقة الرياض على مقيم من الجنسية السودانية، لظهوره في محتوى مرئي متداول يتحرش بامرأتين، ووافد من الجنسية السورية مخالف لنظام مكافحة جرائم المعلوماتية لتوثيقه ونشره ذلك، وتم إيقافهما واتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية بحقهما، وإحالتهما للنيابة العامة.