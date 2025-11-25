تدشين مركز للتبرع بالدم بمستشفى أحد المسارحة العام

دشّن محافظ أحد المسارحة فيصل بن ناصر بن لبده وبحضور مدير مستشفى المحافظة عبدالرحمن بن علي آل قحل مركز التبرع بالدم بالمستشفى.

وأشاد المحافظ بن لبده بإلإمكانات المتعددة والخدمات المقدمة بمركز التبرع بالدم، ونوّه بالجهود الكبيرة التي يبذلها جميع العاملين بالمستشفى لتقديم خدمات صحية متكاملة لخدمة المرضى.

وأشار رئيس قسم المختبر والتبرع بالدم بمستشفى أحد المسارحة الأخصائي ماجد كريري إلى أن تدشين مركز التبرع بالدم بالمستشفى يساهم بتأمين احتياجات مرضى أمراض الدم وإنقاذ الأرواح من خلال توفير إمدادات الدم اللازمة والآمنة والموثوقة التي تخضع لأعلى معايير الجودة والاعتماد. وأضاف كريري أن المركز يلتزم بتطبيق ممارسات التصنيع الجيد (GMP).

من جانبه أكد مدير مستشفى أحد المسارحة العام عبدالرحمن بن علي آل قحل أن تدشين المركز يأتي ضمن خطط التوسع الإستراتيجي التي ينفذها المستشفى تعزيزاً لدوره الفاعل في تقديم خدمات صحية متخصصة وعالية الجودة وتسهم بدعم الرعاية الصحية للمرضى. ونوّه قحل بمتابعة واهتمام الرئيس التنفيذي بـ«تجمع جازان الصحي» فالح بن ناصر الشهراني، ودعمه المتواصل لمستشفى أحد المسارحة العام، ما أسهم في تطوير وتحسين جودة العمل.