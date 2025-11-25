تدشين مركز للتبرع بالدم بمستشفى أحد المسارحة العام

The Governor of Ahd Al-Masarihah, Faisal bin Nasser bin Labda, inaugurated the blood donation center at the hospital, in the presence of the hospital director, Abdulrahman bin Ali Al-Qahl.

The governor praised the various capabilities and services provided by the blood donation center, and highlighted the significant efforts made by all the hospital staff to deliver comprehensive healthcare services to patients.

The head of the laboratory and blood donation department at Ahd Al-Masarihah Hospital, specialist Majid Kuriri, indicated that the inauguration of the blood donation center at the hospital contributes to securing the needs of patients with blood diseases and saving lives by providing the necessary, safe, and reliable blood supplies that adhere to the highest quality and accreditation standards. Kuriri added that the center is committed to applying Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP).

For his part, the director of Ahd Al-Masarihah General Hospital, Abdulrahman bin Ali Al-Qahl, confirmed that the inauguration of the center is part of the strategic expansion plans being implemented by the hospital to enhance its effective role in providing specialized and high-quality healthcare services that support patient care. Al-Qahl noted the follow-up and interest of the CEO of the "Jazan Health Cluster," Falah bin Nasser Al-Shahrani, and his ongoing support for Ahd Al-Masarihah General Hospital, which has contributed to the development and improvement of work quality.