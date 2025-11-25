تلقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، اتصالًا هاتفيًا، اليوم من ملك المملكة الأردنية الهاشمية الملك عبدالله الثاني ابن الحسين.
وجرى خلال الاتصال استعراض تطورات الأوضاع الإقليمية، وسبل تعزيز العمل المشترك لتحقيق الأمن والاستقرار.
Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz received a phone call today from King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.
During the call, they reviewed the developments in the regional situation and ways to enhance joint efforts to achieve security and stability.