تلقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، اتصالًا هاتفيًا، اليوم من ملك المملكة الأردنية الهاشمية الملك عبدالله الثاني ابن الحسين.

وجرى خلال الاتصال استعراض تطورات الأوضاع الإقليمية، وسبل تعزيز العمل المشترك لتحقيق الأمن والاستقرار.