بلدية أحد رفيدة تُعلن عن تطوير وتجميل طريق الملك فهد.. و«عكاظ» نشرت مطالب سابقة

The Municipality of Ahd Rufaida Province has announced the commencement of the development, improvement, and beautification project for King Fahd Road, opposite the old municipality building, to enhance the city center commercially, economically, and traffic-wise, making it a single lane, starting from King Khalid Square to King Fahd Square, in line with urban scene projects and humanizing cities.

“The Municipality Demands”

The municipality has requested the use of alternative routes, adherence to instructions, and following the diversion guidelines during the project period, while closure works are currently being implemented, along with the placement of guiding and warning signs.

The duration of the vital project works, in the absence of any obstacles, will be less than a year.

“Okaz” Published and Previously Requested

“Okaz” has previously published articles calling for the unification of the road lanes to enhance the city center commercially, economically, and traffic-wise, which had previously witnessed very weak traffic, especially after the relocation of the hospital, the court, the notary office, and the municipality to their new buildings in other locations within the province.