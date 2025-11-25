أعلنت بلدية محافظة أحد رفيدة، البدء في أعمال مشروع تطوير وتحسين وتجميل طريق الملك فهد المقابل لمبنى البلدية القديم، للنهوض بوسط المحافظة، تجارياً واقتصادياً ومرورياً، ليكون مساراً واحدا، بدءاً من ميدان الملك خالد وحتى ميدان الملك فهد بما يتوافق مع مشاريع المشهد الحضري وأنسنة المدن.

«البلدية تُطالب»

طالبت بلدية المحافظة، باستخدام الطرق البديلة، والتقيد بالتعليمات، واتباع الإرشادات التحويلية خلال فترة أعمال المشروع، فيما يجري حالياً تنفيذ أعمال الإغلاق، ووضع اللوحات الإرشادية والتحذيرية.

ستكون مدة أعمال المشروع الحيوي في حال عدم وجود أي معوقات، أقل من عام.

بلدية أحد رفيدة تُعلن عن تطوير وتجميل طريق الملك فهد.. و«عكاظ» نشرت مطالب سابقة

«عكاظ» نشرت وطالبت مسبقاً

نشرت«عكاظ»، خلال فترات زمنية سابقة، مواد صحفية تطالب خلالها بتوحيد مساري الطريق، للنهوض بوسط المحافظة، تجارياً واقتصادياً ومرورياً، والذي كان يشهد في وقت سابق حركة ضعيفة جداً وخصوصاً بعد انتقال المستشفى، والمحكمة، وكتابة العدل، والبلدية، إلى مبانيها الجديدة بمواقع أخرى في المحافظة.