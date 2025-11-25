أكدت المديرية العامة للدفاع المدني أهمية الصيانة الدورية للأنظمة الكهربائية في المنازل والمنشآت، تجنّبًا لحوادث حرائق التماس الكهربائي.

وأوضحت أن أبرز (3) أسباب لوقوع هذه الحوادث، هي: التوصيلات الرديئة، وتحميل المقابس أحمالًا زائدة، وعدم تركيب قواطع أوتوماتيكية.

ودعت المديرية العامة للدفاع المدني إلى اتباع إرشادات وتعليمات السلامة المعلنة عبر وسائل الإعلام المختلفة ومواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، والاتصال بالرقمين (911) في مناطق الرياض ومكة المكرمة والمنطقة الشرقية والمدينة المنورة، و(998) في بقية مناطق المملكة لطلب المساعدة في الحالات الطارئة.