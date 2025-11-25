أكدت المديرية العامة للدفاع المدني أهمية الصيانة الدورية للأنظمة الكهربائية في المنازل والمنشآت، تجنّبًا لحوادث حرائق التماس الكهربائي.
وأوضحت أن أبرز (3) أسباب لوقوع هذه الحوادث، هي: التوصيلات الرديئة، وتحميل المقابس أحمالًا زائدة، وعدم تركيب قواطع أوتوماتيكية.
ودعت المديرية العامة للدفاع المدني إلى اتباع إرشادات وتعليمات السلامة المعلنة عبر وسائل الإعلام المختلفة ومواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، والاتصال بالرقمين (911) في مناطق الرياض ومكة المكرمة والمنطقة الشرقية والمدينة المنورة، و(998) في بقية مناطق المملكة لطلب المساعدة في الحالات الطارئة.
The General Directorate of Civil Defense emphasized the importance of regular maintenance of electrical systems in homes and facilities, to avoid incidents of electrical contact fires.
It clarified that the three main causes of these incidents are: poor wiring, overloading outlets, and the absence of automatic circuit breakers.
The General Directorate of Civil Defense urged following the safety guidelines and instructions announced through various media and social media platforms, and to contact the numbers (911) in the Riyadh, Mecca, Eastern Province, and Medina regions, and (998) in the rest of the Kingdom's areas for assistance in emergency situations.