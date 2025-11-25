The General Directorate of Civil Defense emphasized the importance of regular maintenance of electrical systems in homes and facilities, to avoid incidents of electrical contact fires.

It clarified that the three main causes of these incidents are: poor wiring, overloading outlets, and the absence of automatic circuit breakers.

The General Directorate of Civil Defense urged following the safety guidelines and instructions announced through various media and social media platforms, and to contact the numbers (911) in the Riyadh, Mecca, Eastern Province, and Medina regions, and (998) in the rest of the Kingdom's areas for assistance in emergency situations.