Haitham bin Hassan Al-Maliki presented his credentials as the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the Republic of India to President Droupadi Murmu.

During the meeting, Ambassador Al-Maliki conveyed the greetings and best wishes of the leadership for her health and happiness, and for the continued stability and prosperity of the friendly Indian people.

Both sides praised the depth of the relations between the two friendly countries, which are witnessing growth in various fields.