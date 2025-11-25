قدَّم هيثم بن حسن المالكي أوراق اعتماده سفيرا لخادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى جمهورية الهند للرئيسة دروبادي مورمو.

ونقل السفير المالكي، خلال اللقاء، تحيات وتمنيات القيادة بالصحة والسعادة لفخامتها، ودوام الاستقرار والازدهار للشعب الهندي الصديق.

وأشاد الجانبان بعمق العلاقات بين البلدين الصديقين التي تشهد نموا في مختلف المجالات.