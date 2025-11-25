Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah received the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Italy, Antonio Tajani, at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh today.

During the reception, they reviewed the bilateral relations between the two countries and opportunities to enhance joint cooperation and elevate it to broader horizons, in addition to discussing the latest developments in regional and international situations.

The reception was attended by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs, Ambassador Dr. Saud Al-Sati.