استقبل وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، في مقر الوزارة بالرياض اليوم، نائب رئيس الوزراء وزير خارجية جمهورية إيطاليا أنتونيو تاجاني.

وجرى خلال الاستقبال استعراض العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين وفرص تعزيز التعاون المشترك والارتقاء بها إلى آفاق أرحب، إضافة إلى مناقشة مستجدات الأوضاع الإقليمية والدولية.

حضر الاستقبال، وكيل وزارة الخارجية للشؤون السياسية السفير الدكتور سعود الساطي.