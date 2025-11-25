The Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture has presented the draft executive regulation for the sustainable management of the marine and coastal environment as a proposal that includes a package of legislation to protect the marine and coastal environment, with deterrent financial penalties that can reach a maximum of one and a half million riyals.



The ministry aims through this proposal to preserve natural resources and ensure their sustainability for future generations, enhance the protection of the environment and wildlife, ensure compliance with relevant international standards and agreements, and deter violations against large wildlife species.

The executive regulation stipulates a fine of one million and five hundred thousand riyals for anyone who catches a sperm whale, a fine of one million riyals for catching a dugong (sea cow) and a whale shark, and a fine of half a million riyals for catching other whale species such as the humpback whale and the minke whale.



Care for Coral Reefs

The regulation addresses coral reefs as a cornerstone of the marine ecosystem and sets a fine of 200,000 riyals for every cubic meter of hard or fragile coral that is destroyed, or the fine may be calculated according to a specific environmental compensation formula based on the area of the affected region and years of recovery, applying the higher value between the two to ensure deterrence.

Among the penalties included in the regulation are fines ranging from 40,000 riyals to 100,000 riyals for catching specific species such as the hammerhead shark, the tiger shark, and the oceanic whitetip shark, in addition to a fine of 40,000 riyals for catching a bull shark.



Prohibition of Waste

The protection list includes microorganisms and mollusks, imposing fines of 50,000 riyals for catching sight oysters and 10,000 riyals for pearl oysters, while a fine of 10,000 riyals is set for every cubic meter of sponges, with the possibility of the estimate reaching 300,000 riyals depending on the size and type of the affected organism.

The regulation strictly prohibits the dumping or discharge of untreated sewage or any liquid components into the marine and coastal environment and bans the disposal of waste in all its forms in these areas to ensure that the waters remain free of pollutants that threaten wildlife.



Ban on Explosives

The regulation prohibits the use of explosives or toxic or narcotic substances in fishing operations, and the use of spear guns in coral reef areas and marine reserves is completely banned to prevent harm to the sensitive environment. The regulation also prohibits anchoring in coral reef areas and seagrass beds to avoid destroying them, and requires ships and boats to follow designated routes and safe speeds within protected areas to reduce the risk of collisions with marine mammals.

The regulations exempt accidental catches of prohibited organisms, provided that immediate action is taken to release them back into the sea with the necessary care for their safety, and it is essential to notify the relevant authorities immediately in case of their death or injury to document the situation.