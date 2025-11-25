حمل مشروع مقترح لائحة لتنظيم الإعلانات العقارية وعمل المسوق العقاري عدة محظورات من أبرزها؛ عند ممارسة التسويق العقاري، عدم الإساءة للمنافسين بشكل مباشر أو غير مباشر، ونشر البيانات الوهمية، و الامتناع عن تضمين ما من شأنه الإخلال باستقرار السوق العقاري أو زعزعة الثقة فيه، وكذلك الالتزام بمبادئ الشفافية والعدالة في ممارسة النشاط.

وقدمت الهيئة العامة للعقار مشروعاً خاصاً في لائحة لتنظيم الإعلانات العقارية وعمل المسوق العقاري، حددت فيه اشتراطات الترخيص للإعلان العقاري، والتزامات المسوق العقاري والمحظورات التي يجب عليه تجنّبها، والضوابط الواجب مراعاتها عند إنشاء منصة عقارية إلكترونية.

ويتم تطبيق أحكام هذه اللائحة على منصات ووسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، ووسائل الإعلام المرئية أو المسموعة أو المكتوبة، والمعارض والفعاليات العامة، والمنصات العقارية الإلكترونية، واللوحات الإعلانية، وأي وسيلة أخرى يقررها مجلس إدارة الهيئة.

وحددت الهيئة، في اللائحة التنظيمية للتسويق والإعلانات العقارية اشتراطات ترخيص الإعلان العقاري، ومنها توفير بيانات المعلن وصفته والمستندات الداعمة، ورقم صك تسجيل ملكية العقار ويستثنى من ذلك العقارات الواقعة تحت إشراف الجهات الحكومية، كما شملت الاشتراطات الحقوق العينية أو الشخصية المراد الإعلان عنها، وتحديد وسيلة تواصل فعّالة مع المعلن.


إلغاء ترخيص الإعلان

وتضمنت اللائحة أنه يحق للهيئة إلغاء ترخيص الإعلان العقاري؛ حال عدم صحة المعلومات المقدمة عند طلبه أو اختلاف المعلومات المضمّنة في الترخيص عن المعلومات المنشورة في الإعلان العقاري، و أن يتضمن الإعلان العقاري الحقوق العينية أو الشخصية المراد الإعلان عنها، ووصف العقار وحالته، وبياناته وموقعه، بما في ذلك المعلومات التي تؤثر في قيمة العقار أو على قرار المستهدف بالإعلان، والخدمات، والحقوق المرتبطة بالعقار، بما في ذلك النزاعات القائمة بشأنه -إن وجدت-، ووسيلة تواصل مطابقة للبيانات المقدمة عند طلب ترخيص الإعلان.

و يجب أن يتضمن الإعلان اسم المعلن، مع إبراز رقم ترخيص الإعلان، وتاريخ انتهاء صلاحية الإعلان، ورقم رخصة ممارسة النشاط للمرخص له، و أن يقتصر مضمون الإعلان العقاري على رقم رخصة الإعلان ورمز استجابة سريع، يتضمن الوصول إلى البيانات السابقة، كما يجوز أن يقتصر مضمون الإعلان في المنصات العقارية الإلكترونية على بيانات الإعلان المسترجعة من خلال الربط التقني مع أنظمة الهيئة.


الإخلال باستقرار السوق

وألزم المشروع المطروح للاستطلاع المرخص له عند ممارسة التسويق العقاري؛ بتحديد العقار محل التسويق عند تقديمه إلى الجمهور بدقة، والتقيد عند استخدام الوسائل الدعائية أو الإعلانية بما تقضي به الأنظمة والتعليمات الصادرة من الجهات ذات الاختصاص، بجانب الامتناع عن تضمين ما من شأنه الإخلال باستقرار السوق العقاري أو زعزعة الثقة فيه، وكذلك الالتزام بمبادئ الشفافية والعدالة في ممارسة النشاط، والتأكد من توافر ترخيص إعلان سارٍ للعقار.

وكشفت اللائحة عدداً من المحظورات عند ممارسة التسويق العقاري، منها الإساءة للمنافسين بشكل مباشر أو غير مباشر، ونشر البيانات الوهمية، لغرض جمع معلومات المتلقين أو العموم أو لأي غرض آخر، ووضع بيانات تواصل في الإعلان العقاري غير مطابقة للبيانات المقدمة عند طلب ترخيص الإعلان، أو استخدام مسمّى أو شعار الهيئة أو أي جهة أو شركة حكومية أخرى دون موافقتها، أو تضمين الإعلان العقاري بيانات تُخالف الواقع أو توحي بما لا يتفق مع طبيعة العقار.


توثيق حسابات المعلنين

وتلزم اللائحة المرخص له بالتسويق والإعلان العقاري -عند إنشاء منصة عقارية إلكترونية- أن يلتزم بتسجيل المنصة وربطها تقنياً مع الهيئة العامة للعقار بعد توثيقها لدى المركز السعودي للأعمال، وكذلك توثيق حسابات المعلنين عن طريق النفاذ الوطني، وأن تتم إضافة بيانات الإعلانات العقارية وفق المعلومات المسترجعة من أنظمة الهيئة التقنية.

ومن الالتزامات التي أوضحتها اللائحة إزالة الإعلان العقاري المتضمن معلومات مضللة، أو معلومات تُخالف الواقع أو توحي بما لا يتفق مع طبيعة العقار، خلال يومي عمل من تاريخ إبلاغه أو علمه، وكذلك إزالة الإعلان العقاري فور انتهاء الغرض منه، أو انتهاء تاريخ صلاحية ترخيصه، أو تاريخ انتهائه المحدد في مضمونه.

واشترطت اللائحة أيضاً أن يكون مقر استضافة خادم المنصة في المملكة، بجانب حذف كافة البيانات والمعلومات المتعلقة بمحتوى الإعلانات العقارية عند التوقف عن ممارسة النشاط، وكذلك حذف أي محتوى مخالف لأحكام النظام ولوائحه وأحكام وشروط استخدام المنصة.