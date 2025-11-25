حمل مشروع مقترح لائحة لتنظيم الإعلانات العقارية وعمل المسوق العقاري عدة محظورات من أبرزها؛ عند ممارسة التسويق العقاري، عدم الإساءة للمنافسين بشكل مباشر أو غير مباشر، ونشر البيانات الوهمية، و الامتناع عن تضمين ما من شأنه الإخلال باستقرار السوق العقاري أو زعزعة الثقة فيه، وكذلك الالتزام بمبادئ الشفافية والعدالة في ممارسة النشاط.
وقدمت الهيئة العامة للعقار مشروعاً خاصاً في لائحة لتنظيم الإعلانات العقارية وعمل المسوق العقاري، حددت فيه اشتراطات الترخيص للإعلان العقاري، والتزامات المسوق العقاري والمحظورات التي يجب عليه تجنّبها، والضوابط الواجب مراعاتها عند إنشاء منصة عقارية إلكترونية.
ويتم تطبيق أحكام هذه اللائحة على منصات ووسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، ووسائل الإعلام المرئية أو المسموعة أو المكتوبة، والمعارض والفعاليات العامة، والمنصات العقارية الإلكترونية، واللوحات الإعلانية، وأي وسيلة أخرى يقررها مجلس إدارة الهيئة.
وحددت الهيئة، في اللائحة التنظيمية للتسويق والإعلانات العقارية اشتراطات ترخيص الإعلان العقاري، ومنها توفير بيانات المعلن وصفته والمستندات الداعمة، ورقم صك تسجيل ملكية العقار ويستثنى من ذلك العقارات الواقعة تحت إشراف الجهات الحكومية، كما شملت الاشتراطات الحقوق العينية أو الشخصية المراد الإعلان عنها، وتحديد وسيلة تواصل فعّالة مع المعلن.
إلغاء ترخيص الإعلان
وتضمنت اللائحة أنه يحق للهيئة إلغاء ترخيص الإعلان العقاري؛ حال عدم صحة المعلومات المقدمة عند طلبه أو اختلاف المعلومات المضمّنة في الترخيص عن المعلومات المنشورة في الإعلان العقاري، و أن يتضمن الإعلان العقاري الحقوق العينية أو الشخصية المراد الإعلان عنها، ووصف العقار وحالته، وبياناته وموقعه، بما في ذلك المعلومات التي تؤثر في قيمة العقار أو على قرار المستهدف بالإعلان، والخدمات، والحقوق المرتبطة بالعقار، بما في ذلك النزاعات القائمة بشأنه -إن وجدت-، ووسيلة تواصل مطابقة للبيانات المقدمة عند طلب ترخيص الإعلان.
و يجب أن يتضمن الإعلان اسم المعلن، مع إبراز رقم ترخيص الإعلان، وتاريخ انتهاء صلاحية الإعلان، ورقم رخصة ممارسة النشاط للمرخص له، و أن يقتصر مضمون الإعلان العقاري على رقم رخصة الإعلان ورمز استجابة سريع، يتضمن الوصول إلى البيانات السابقة، كما يجوز أن يقتصر مضمون الإعلان في المنصات العقارية الإلكترونية على بيانات الإعلان المسترجعة من خلال الربط التقني مع أنظمة الهيئة.
الإخلال باستقرار السوق
وألزم المشروع المطروح للاستطلاع المرخص له عند ممارسة التسويق العقاري؛ بتحديد العقار محل التسويق عند تقديمه إلى الجمهور بدقة، والتقيد عند استخدام الوسائل الدعائية أو الإعلانية بما تقضي به الأنظمة والتعليمات الصادرة من الجهات ذات الاختصاص، بجانب الامتناع عن تضمين ما من شأنه الإخلال باستقرار السوق العقاري أو زعزعة الثقة فيه، وكذلك الالتزام بمبادئ الشفافية والعدالة في ممارسة النشاط، والتأكد من توافر ترخيص إعلان سارٍ للعقار.
وكشفت اللائحة عدداً من المحظورات عند ممارسة التسويق العقاري، منها الإساءة للمنافسين بشكل مباشر أو غير مباشر، ونشر البيانات الوهمية، لغرض جمع معلومات المتلقين أو العموم أو لأي غرض آخر، ووضع بيانات تواصل في الإعلان العقاري غير مطابقة للبيانات المقدمة عند طلب ترخيص الإعلان، أو استخدام مسمّى أو شعار الهيئة أو أي جهة أو شركة حكومية أخرى دون موافقتها، أو تضمين الإعلان العقاري بيانات تُخالف الواقع أو توحي بما لا يتفق مع طبيعة العقار.
توثيق حسابات المعلنين
وتلزم اللائحة المرخص له بالتسويق والإعلان العقاري -عند إنشاء منصة عقارية إلكترونية- أن يلتزم بتسجيل المنصة وربطها تقنياً مع الهيئة العامة للعقار بعد توثيقها لدى المركز السعودي للأعمال، وكذلك توثيق حسابات المعلنين عن طريق النفاذ الوطني، وأن تتم إضافة بيانات الإعلانات العقارية وفق المعلومات المسترجعة من أنظمة الهيئة التقنية.
ومن الالتزامات التي أوضحتها اللائحة إزالة الإعلان العقاري المتضمن معلومات مضللة، أو معلومات تُخالف الواقع أو توحي بما لا يتفق مع طبيعة العقار، خلال يومي عمل من تاريخ إبلاغه أو علمه، وكذلك إزالة الإعلان العقاري فور انتهاء الغرض منه، أو انتهاء تاريخ صلاحية ترخيصه، أو تاريخ انتهائه المحدد في مضمونه.
واشترطت اللائحة أيضاً أن يكون مقر استضافة خادم المنصة في المملكة، بجانب حذف كافة البيانات والمعلومات المتعلقة بمحتوى الإعلانات العقارية عند التوقف عن ممارسة النشاط، وكذلك حذف أي محتوى مخالف لأحكام النظام ولوائحه وأحكام وشروط استخدام المنصة.
A proposed draft regulation for organizing real estate advertisements and the work of real estate marketers includes several prohibitions, the most notable of which are; when practicing real estate marketing, not to harm competitors directly or indirectly, publishing false data, refraining from including anything that may disrupt the stability of the real estate market or undermine confidence in it, as well as adhering to the principles of transparency and fairness in conducting the activity.
The General Authority for Real Estate has submitted a special project in the regulation for organizing real estate advertisements and the work of real estate marketers, in which it specified the licensing requirements for real estate advertising, the obligations of the real estate marketer, the prohibitions that must be avoided, and the controls that must be considered when creating an electronic real estate platform.
The provisions of this regulation apply to platforms and social media, visual, audio, or written media, exhibitions and public events, electronic real estate platforms, billboards, and any other means determined by the Board of Directors of the Authority.
The Authority specified, in the regulatory framework for real estate marketing and advertisements, the licensing requirements for real estate advertising, including providing the advertiser's data and status, supporting documents, and the property registration deed number, with the exception of properties under the supervision of government entities. The requirements also included the real rights or personal rights to be advertised, and the identification of an effective means of communication with the advertiser.
Cancellation of Advertising License
The regulation included that the Authority has the right to cancel the real estate advertising license if the information provided when requesting it is not accurate or if the information included in the license differs from the information published in the real estate advertisement. The real estate advertisement must include the real or personal rights to be advertised, a description of the property and its condition, its data and location, including information that affects the value of the property or the decision of the target audience for the advertisement, services, and rights associated with the property, including any existing disputes regarding it, if any, and a means of communication that matches the data provided when requesting the advertising license.
The advertisement must include the name of the advertiser, highlighting the advertising license number, the expiration date of the advertisement, and the activity license number for the licensee. The content of the real estate advertisement should be limited to the advertising license number and a QR code that includes access to the previous data. The content of the advertisement on electronic real estate platforms may also be limited to the advertisement data retrieved through technical linkage with the Authority's systems.
Disruption of Market Stability
The proposed project obliges the licensed marketer when practicing real estate marketing to accurately specify the property being marketed when presenting it to the public, and to adhere to the advertising or promotional means as stipulated by the regulations and instructions issued by the relevant authorities, in addition to refraining from including anything that may disrupt the stability of the real estate market or undermine confidence in it, as well as adhering to the principles of transparency and fairness in conducting the activity, and ensuring the availability of a valid advertising license for the property.
The regulation revealed several prohibitions when practicing real estate marketing, including harming competitors directly or indirectly, publishing false data for the purpose of collecting information from recipients or the public or for any other purpose, providing contact information in the real estate advertisement that does not match the data provided when requesting the advertising license, using the name or logo of the Authority or any other government entity or company without its consent, or including in the real estate advertisement data that contradicts reality or suggests something inconsistent with the nature of the property.
Documentation of Advertisers' Accounts
The regulation requires the licensed entity for real estate marketing and advertising - when creating an electronic real estate platform - to register the platform and technically link it with the General Authority for Real Estate after documenting it with the Saudi Business Center, as well as documenting advertisers' accounts through national access, and that real estate advertisement data be added according to the information retrieved from the Authority's technical systems.
Among the obligations clarified by the regulation is the removal of real estate advertisements containing misleading information, or information that contradicts reality or suggests something inconsistent with the nature of the property, within two working days from the date of being notified or becoming aware of it, as well as the immediate removal of the real estate advertisement once its purpose has been fulfilled, or upon the expiration of its advertising license, or the specified expiration date in its content.
The regulation also stipulated that the hosting server of the platform must be located in the Kingdom, in addition to deleting all data and information related to the content of real estate advertisements upon ceasing the activity, as well as deleting any content that violates the provisions of the system and its regulations and the terms and conditions of using the platform.