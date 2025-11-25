A proposed draft regulation for organizing real estate advertisements and the work of real estate marketers includes several prohibitions, the most notable of which are; when practicing real estate marketing, not to harm competitors directly or indirectly, publishing false data, refraining from including anything that may disrupt the stability of the real estate market or undermine confidence in it, as well as adhering to the principles of transparency and fairness in conducting the activity.



The General Authority for Real Estate has submitted a special project in the regulation for organizing real estate advertisements and the work of real estate marketers, in which it specified the licensing requirements for real estate advertising, the obligations of the real estate marketer, the prohibitions that must be avoided, and the controls that must be considered when creating an electronic real estate platform.

The provisions of this regulation apply to platforms and social media, visual, audio, or written media, exhibitions and public events, electronic real estate platforms, billboards, and any other means determined by the Board of Directors of the Authority.

The Authority specified, in the regulatory framework for real estate marketing and advertisements, the licensing requirements for real estate advertising, including providing the advertiser's data and status, supporting documents, and the property registration deed number, with the exception of properties under the supervision of government entities. The requirements also included the real rights or personal rights to be advertised, and the identification of an effective means of communication with the advertiser.



Cancellation of Advertising License

The regulation included that the Authority has the right to cancel the real estate advertising license if the information provided when requesting it is not accurate or if the information included in the license differs from the information published in the real estate advertisement. The real estate advertisement must include the real or personal rights to be advertised, a description of the property and its condition, its data and location, including information that affects the value of the property or the decision of the target audience for the advertisement, services, and rights associated with the property, including any existing disputes regarding it, if any, and a means of communication that matches the data provided when requesting the advertising license.

The advertisement must include the name of the advertiser, highlighting the advertising license number, the expiration date of the advertisement, and the activity license number for the licensee. The content of the real estate advertisement should be limited to the advertising license number and a QR code that includes access to the previous data. The content of the advertisement on electronic real estate platforms may also be limited to the advertisement data retrieved through technical linkage with the Authority's systems.



Disruption of Market Stability

The proposed project obliges the licensed marketer when practicing real estate marketing to accurately specify the property being marketed when presenting it to the public, and to adhere to the advertising or promotional means as stipulated by the regulations and instructions issued by the relevant authorities, in addition to refraining from including anything that may disrupt the stability of the real estate market or undermine confidence in it, as well as adhering to the principles of transparency and fairness in conducting the activity, and ensuring the availability of a valid advertising license for the property.

The regulation revealed several prohibitions when practicing real estate marketing, including harming competitors directly or indirectly, publishing false data for the purpose of collecting information from recipients or the public or for any other purpose, providing contact information in the real estate advertisement that does not match the data provided when requesting the advertising license, using the name or logo of the Authority or any other government entity or company without its consent, or including in the real estate advertisement data that contradicts reality or suggests something inconsistent with the nature of the property.



Documentation of Advertisers' Accounts

The regulation requires the licensed entity for real estate marketing and advertising - when creating an electronic real estate platform - to register the platform and technically link it with the General Authority for Real Estate after documenting it with the Saudi Business Center, as well as documenting advertisers' accounts through national access, and that real estate advertisement data be added according to the information retrieved from the Authority's technical systems.

Among the obligations clarified by the regulation is the removal of real estate advertisements containing misleading information, or information that contradicts reality or suggests something inconsistent with the nature of the property, within two working days from the date of being notified or becoming aware of it, as well as the immediate removal of the real estate advertisement once its purpose has been fulfilled, or upon the expiration of its advertising license, or the specified expiration date in its content.

The regulation also stipulated that the hosting server of the platform must be located in the Kingdom, in addition to deleting all data and information related to the content of real estate advertisements upon ceasing the activity, as well as deleting any content that violates the provisions of the system and its regulations and the terms and conditions of using the platform.