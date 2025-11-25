The advisor at the Royal Court and the General Supervisor of the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Works, Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabiah, confirmed that the adoption of November 24 as a global day for conjoined twins by the United Nations, initiated by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and with the generous support of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, underscores the Kingdom's prestigious international standing and its ongoing commitment to public health, as well as its concern for protecting the rights of conjoined twins to ensure their social integration and care in line with global health and development goals.



This was stated during the event held in New York City on the occasion of the World Conjoined Twins Day, under the slogan: "From Words to Action: A World Ready to Support Conjoined Twins and Children with Disabilities," organized jointly by the King Salman Center for Relief and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), with the presence of the Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the United Nations, Ambassador Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Wasil.

The Saudi Program

Al-Rabiah indicated that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has given significant attention to the surgeries for separating conjoined twins due to the complexities of their attachment and the exceptional possibilities required to increase the rates and probabilities of successful surgical separation, which primarily depend on the location of the twins' attachment and the shared organs between them.

He recalled that the Kingdom established the Saudi Program for Conjoined Twins in 1990 to diagnose, treat, and care for conjoined twins. Since its inception, the program has been able to evaluate 152 cases from 28 countries across 5 continents and has successfully performed 67 complex separation surgeries. He emphasized the need to pay more attention to the care of conjoined twins and their families after surgery, particularly in providing necessary medical, rehabilitative, and psychological services, and ensuring equal opportunities for their access to education.