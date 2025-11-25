أكّد المستشار بالديوان الملكي المشرف العام على مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية الدكتور عبدالله بن عبدالعزيز الربيعة أن اعتماد يوم 24 من نوفمبر يوما عالميا للتوائم الملتصقة من قبل الأمم المتحدة بمبادرة من المملكة العربية السعودية وبدعم كريم من خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، جاء ليؤكد المكانة الدولية المرموقة للمملكة وحرصها الدائم للعناية بالصحة العامة، واهتمامها بحماية حقوق التوائم الملتصقة لضمان اندماجهم الاجتماعي ورعايتهم بما يتماشى مع الأهداف العالمية للصحة والتنمية.

جاء ذلك خلال الحدث الذي أقيم في مدينة نيويورك بمناسبة اليوم العالمي للتوائم الملتصقة، تحت شعار: «من الأقوال إلى الأفعال: عالم مستعد لدعم التوائم الملتصقة والأطفال ذوي الإعاقة»، بتنظيم مشترك من مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة ومنظمة الأمم المتحدة للطفولة (اليونيسف)، بحضور المندوب الدائم للمملكة العربية السعودية لدى الأمم المتحدة السفير الدكتور عبدالعزيز الواصل.

البرنامج السعودي

وبين الربيعة أن المملكة العربية السعودية أولت جراحات فصل التوائم الملتصقة اهتماما كبيرا نظرا لتعقيدات الالتصاق وما يتطلبه ذلك من إمكانية استثنائية، لرفع معدلات ونسب احتمالات نجاح عملية فصل التوائم جراحيا التي تعتمد في المقام الأول على مكان التصاق الطفلين والأعضاء المشتركة بينهما.

واستذكر أن المملكة أسست البرنامج السعودي للتوائم الملتصقة عام 1990م لتشخيص وعلاج ورعاية التوائم الملتصقة، إذ تمكن البرنامج منذ تأسيسه من تقييم 152 حالة من 28 دولة موزعة على 5 قارات، وأجرى بنجاح 67 عملية فصل معقدة، معرجا إلى إيلاء المزيد من الاهتمام لرعاية التوائم الملصقة وعائلاتهم بعد الجراحة، خصوصا توفير الخدمات الطبية والتأهيلية والنفسية اللازمة لهم، وضمان تكافؤ فرص حصولهم على التعليم.