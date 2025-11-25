رأس وزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، اليوم، وفد المملكة المشارك في اجتماع الدورة الـ22 لمجلس الدفاع المشترك لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية، المنعقد في دولة الكويت، بمشاركة وزراء الدفاع بدول المجلس، والأمين العام لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية جاسم محمد البديوي.
وقبل بداية الاجتماع التُقطت الصورة التذكارية.

وجرى خلال الاجتماع، بحث سُبل تعزيز التعاون العسكري والدفاعي بين دول المجلس، ومناقشة عددٍ من الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك، واعتماد عددٍ من القرارات والتوصيات المدرجة على جدول أعمال الاجتماع.

وضم الوفد الرسمي للمملكة رئيس هيئة الأركان العامة الفريق الأول الركن فياض بن حامد الرويلي، ومساعد وزير الدفاع للشؤون التنفيذية الدكتور خالد بن حسين البياري، ومستشار وزير الدفاع لشؤون الاستخبارات هشام بن عبدالعزيز بن سيف.