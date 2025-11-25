The Minister of Defense, Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, today headed the Kingdom's delegation participating in the 22nd session of the Joint Defense Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council, held in the State of Kuwait, with the participation of the defense ministers of the member states and the Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaiwi.

A commemorative photo was taken before the start of the meeting.

During the meeting, ways to enhance military and defense cooperation among the member states were discussed, along with several topics of mutual interest, and a number of decisions and recommendations listed on the meeting's agenda were adopted.

The official delegation of the Kingdom included the Chief of General Staff, Lieutenant General Fahd bin Hamid Al-Ruwaili, the Assistant Minister of Defense for Executive Affairs, Dr. Khalid bin Hussein Al-Bayari, and the Minister of Defense's Advisor for Intelligence Affairs, Hisham bin Abdulaziz bin Saif.