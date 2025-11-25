The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a congratulatory message to the Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, President Zeljko Komsic, on the occasion of his country's National Day.

The king expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes for continued health and happiness to the Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and for the government and people of friendly Bosnia and Herzegovina, wishing them ongoing progress and prosperity.

Additionally, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud sent a congratulatory message to the Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, President Zeljko Komsic, on the occasion of his country's National Day.

The Crown Prince conveyed his best congratulations and sincere wishes for abundant health and happiness to the Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and for the government and people of friendly Bosnia and Herzegovina, wishing them further progress and prosperity.