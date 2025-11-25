بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، برقية تهنئة، لرئيس مجلس رئاسة البوسنة والهرسك الرئيس زيلكو كومشيتش بمناسبة ذكرى اليوم الوطني لبلاده.

وأعرب الملك، عن أصدق التهاني وأطيب التمنيات بدوام الصحة والسعادة لرئيس مجلس رئاسة البوسنة والهرسك، ولحكومة وشعب البوسنة والهرسك الصديق اطراد التقدم والازدهار.

كما بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، برقية تهنئة، لرئيس مجلس رئاسة البوسنة والهرسك الرئيس زيلكو كومشيتش بمناسبة ذكرى اليوم الوطني لبلاده.

وعبر ولي العهد،عن أطيب التهاني وأصدق التمنيات بموفور الصحة والسعادة لرئيس مجلس رئاسة البوسنة والهرسك، ولحكومة وشعب البوسنة والهرسك الصديق المزيد من التقدم والازدهار.