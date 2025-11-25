بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، برقية تهنئة، لرئيسة جمهورية سورينام السيدة جينيفر خيرلينغز سيمونز، بمناسبة ذكرى استقلال بلادها.

وأعرب الملك، عن أصدق التهاني وأطيب التمنيات بدوام الصحة والسعادة لرئيسة جمهورية سورينام، ولحكومة وشعب جمهورية سورينام الشقيق اطراد التقدم والازدهار.

كما بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، برقية تهنئة، لرئيسة جمهورية سورينام السيدة جينيفر خيرلينغز سيمونز، بمناسبة ذكرى استقلال بلادها.

وعبر ولي العهد، عن أطيب التهاني وأصدق التمنيات بموفور الصحة والسعادة لرئيسة جمهورية سورينام، ولحكومة وشعب جمهورية سورينام الشقيق المزيد من التقدم والازدهار.