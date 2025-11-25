The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a congratulatory cable to the President of the Republic of Suriname, Mrs. Jennifer Geerlings-Simons, on the occasion of her country's Independence Day.

The King expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes for continued health and happiness to the President of the Republic of Suriname, and for the government and people of the brotherly Republic of Suriname, ongoing progress and prosperity.

Similarly, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud sent a congratulatory cable to the President of the Republic of Suriname, Mrs. Jennifer Geerlings-Simons, on the occasion of her country's Independence Day.

The Crown Prince conveyed his best congratulations and sincere wishes for abundant health and happiness to the President of the Republic of Suriname, and for the government and people of the brotherly Republic of Suriname, further progress and prosperity.