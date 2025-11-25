استقبل أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة الأمير سلمان بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، في مكتبه بالإمارة، سفير المملكة المتحدة المعيَّن حديثاً لدى المملكة ستيفن تشارلز هيتشن.

وخلال الاستقبال رحب أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة بالسفير متمنياً له التوفيق في مهمات عمله الجديد، كما جرى تبادل الأحاديث الودية، وبحث الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك.