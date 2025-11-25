استقبل أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة الأمير سلمان بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، في مكتبه بالإمارة، سفير المملكة المتحدة المعيَّن حديثاً لدى المملكة ستيفن تشارلز هيتشن.
وخلال الاستقبال رحب أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة بالسفير متمنياً له التوفيق في مهمات عمله الجديد، كما جرى تبادل الأحاديث الودية، وبحث الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك.
The Prince of the Medina Region, Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, received the newly appointed Ambassador of the United Kingdom to the Kingdom, Stephen Charles Hitchen, in his office at the emirate.
During the reception, the Prince of the Medina Region welcomed the ambassador, wishing him success in his new duties, and friendly conversations took place, discussing topics of mutual interest.