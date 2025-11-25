استقبل نائب وزير الخارجية المهندس وليد بن عبدالكريم الخريجي، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، في ديوان الوزارة بالرياض، مفوض وزارة الخارجية في جمهورية ألمانيا الاتحادية روبرت ديتر.
وجرى خلال الاستقبال، استعراض العلاقات الثنائية وسبل تطويرها في المجالات كافة، ومناقشة الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك.
حضر الاستقبال سفير جمهورية ألمانيا الاتحادية لدى المملكة ميشائيل كيند سغراب.
The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Engineer Walid bin Abdulkarim Al-Khreeji, received today (Tuesday) at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh, the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany, Robert Dieter.
During the reception, they reviewed the bilateral relations and ways to develop them in all fields, as well as discussed topics of mutual interest.
The Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to the Kingdom, Michael Kind-Sgrabb, attended the reception.