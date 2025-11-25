استقبل نائب وزير الخارجية المهندس وليد بن عبدالكريم الخريجي، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، في ديوان الوزارة بالرياض، مفوض وزارة الخارجية في جمهورية ألمانيا الاتحادية روبرت ديتر.

وجرى خلال الاستقبال، استعراض العلاقات الثنائية وسبل تطويرها في المجالات كافة، ومناقشة الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك.

حضر الاستقبال سفير جمهورية ألمانيا الاتحادية لدى المملكة ميشائيل كيند سغراب.