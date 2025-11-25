The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Engineer Walid bin Abdulkarim Al-Khreeji, received today (Tuesday) at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh, the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany, Robert Dieter.

During the reception, they reviewed the bilateral relations and ways to develop them in all fields, as well as discussed topics of mutual interest.

The Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to the Kingdom, Michael Kind-Sgrabb, attended the reception.