أعلنت الهيئة العامة للعقار قرب انتهاء المهلة المحددة للتسجيل العيني الأول للعقار لـ54,062 قطعة عقارية في 4 أحياء بمنطقة مكة المكرمة في محافظة جدة، و32 حيّاً في محافظة الأحساء و10 أحياء في محافظة الجبيل، و10 أحياء في محافظة رأس تنورة بالمنطقة الشرقية، وذلك بنهاية يوم الخميس 6 جمادى الآخر 1447هــ، الموافق 27 نوفمبر 2025م.

وبينت «الهيئة» أنّ التسجيل العيني للعقار سينتهي في محافظة جدة في الأحياء التالية: جزء من حي الشاطئ، جزء من حي الأندلس، الشراع، الأمواج، وينتهي التسجيل العيني للعقار في المنطقة الشرقية بمحافظة الأحساء في الأحياء التالية: الفيصلية الثاني، الحزام الذهبي، الفيصل، القادسية، الياسمين، اليرموك، محاسن أرامكو الأول، محاسن أرامكو الثاني، محاسن الثاني، جزء من أم سبعة، جزء من الراشدية الأول، جزء من النزهة، جزء من قرطبة، جزء من محيرس، الصناعية، الورود الأول، جزء من الورود الثاني، جزء من منطقة الغويبة الزراعية، بلدة الجشة، بلدة الطرف، الإسكان، الخزامى، الروضة، السهلة، المجصة، النخيل، النزهة، مجمع الدوائر الحكومية، مدينة التمور، هجر الأول، هجر الثاني، هجر الرابع، فيما ينتهي التسجيل في الأحياء التالية بمحافظة

رأس تنورة: النعيم، قرطبة، الزهور، الفيحاء، الروضة، الدانة، المنتزه، الأندلس، الصناعية الأولى، الصناعية الثانية، والأحياء التالية بمحافظة الجبيل: الجوهرة، الروضة، الربوة، السلام، الحمراء، البحر، غرناطة، قرطبة، اشبيلية، العزيزية.

ودعت الهيئة ملاك العقارات الواقعة ضمن نطاق الأحياء إلى سرعة المبادرة بتسجيل عقاراتهم من خلال منصة السجل العقاري www.rer.sa قبل انتهاء مدة التسجيل للاستفادة من خدمات تنفيذ التصرفات العقارية وتوثيق جميع التغييرات التي تطرأ على العقار.

وأوضحت «الهيئة» أنّ السجل العقاري سيصدر «رقم عقار» وصك تسجيل ملكية لكل وحدة عقارية يتم تسجيلها، ويتضمن صك تسجيل الملكية الجديد الموقع الجغرافي الدقيق للعقار وبيانات مالكه وأوصافه وحالته وما يتبعه من حقوق والتزامات وجميع التصرفات العقارية التي تطرأ عليه، ليكون أساساً في توثيق الملكية والحقوق العقارية المترتبة عليها، بما يُسهم في استدامة وتعزيز القطاع العقاري والممكنات الرئيسة له.

وأكدت الهيئة أنّ عدم تسجيل العقارات خلال المدة المحددة في قرار الإعلان يعرض ملاكها للغرامات المالية الواردة في نظام التسجيل العيني للعقار، التي تحددها لجنة مختصة بالنظر في المخالفات، وأنَ طلبات التسجيل العيني للعقار مستمرة في جميع المناطق المعلنة حتى بعد انتهاء مدة التسجيل المحددة في قرار الإعلان.

يُذكر أن الشركة الوطنية لخدمات التسجيل العيني للعقار السجل العقاري تتولى مهمة تنفيذ أعمال إنشاء وإدارة السجل العقاري في المملكة باستخدام التقنيات الحديثة والبيانات الجيومكانية عبر منصة رقمية متكاملة تُسهم في تعزيز الشفافية والثقة بخدمات وبيانات العقارات.