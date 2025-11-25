أعلنت الهيئة العامة للعقار قرب انتهاء المهلة المحددة للتسجيل العيني الأول للعقار لـ54,062 قطعة عقارية في 4 أحياء بمنطقة مكة المكرمة في محافظة جدة، و32 حيّاً في محافظة الأحساء و10 أحياء في محافظة الجبيل، و10 أحياء في محافظة رأس تنورة بالمنطقة الشرقية، وذلك بنهاية يوم الخميس 6 جمادى الآخر 1447هــ، الموافق 27 نوفمبر 2025م.
وبينت «الهيئة» أنّ التسجيل العيني للعقار سينتهي في محافظة جدة في الأحياء التالية: جزء من حي الشاطئ، جزء من حي الأندلس، الشراع، الأمواج، وينتهي التسجيل العيني للعقار في المنطقة الشرقية بمحافظة الأحساء في الأحياء التالية: الفيصلية الثاني، الحزام الذهبي، الفيصل، القادسية، الياسمين، اليرموك، محاسن أرامكو الأول، محاسن أرامكو الثاني، محاسن الثاني، جزء من أم سبعة، جزء من الراشدية الأول، جزء من النزهة، جزء من قرطبة، جزء من محيرس، الصناعية، الورود الأول، جزء من الورود الثاني، جزء من منطقة الغويبة الزراعية، بلدة الجشة، بلدة الطرف، الإسكان، الخزامى، الروضة، السهلة، المجصة، النخيل، النزهة، مجمع الدوائر الحكومية، مدينة التمور، هجر الأول، هجر الثاني، هجر الرابع، فيما ينتهي التسجيل في الأحياء التالية بمحافظة
رأس تنورة: النعيم، قرطبة، الزهور، الفيحاء، الروضة، الدانة، المنتزه، الأندلس، الصناعية الأولى، الصناعية الثانية، والأحياء التالية بمحافظة الجبيل: الجوهرة، الروضة، الربوة، السلام، الحمراء، البحر، غرناطة، قرطبة، اشبيلية، العزيزية.
ودعت الهيئة ملاك العقارات الواقعة ضمن نطاق الأحياء إلى سرعة المبادرة بتسجيل عقاراتهم من خلال منصة السجل العقاري www.rer.sa قبل انتهاء مدة التسجيل للاستفادة من خدمات تنفيذ التصرفات العقارية وتوثيق جميع التغييرات التي تطرأ على العقار.
وأوضحت «الهيئة» أنّ السجل العقاري سيصدر «رقم عقار» وصك تسجيل ملكية لكل وحدة عقارية يتم تسجيلها، ويتضمن صك تسجيل الملكية الجديد الموقع الجغرافي الدقيق للعقار وبيانات مالكه وأوصافه وحالته وما يتبعه من حقوق والتزامات وجميع التصرفات العقارية التي تطرأ عليه، ليكون أساساً في توثيق الملكية والحقوق العقارية المترتبة عليها، بما يُسهم في استدامة وتعزيز القطاع العقاري والممكنات الرئيسة له.
وأكدت الهيئة أنّ عدم تسجيل العقارات خلال المدة المحددة في قرار الإعلان يعرض ملاكها للغرامات المالية الواردة في نظام التسجيل العيني للعقار، التي تحددها لجنة مختصة بالنظر في المخالفات، وأنَ طلبات التسجيل العيني للعقار مستمرة في جميع المناطق المعلنة حتى بعد انتهاء مدة التسجيل المحددة في قرار الإعلان.
يُذكر أن الشركة الوطنية لخدمات التسجيل العيني للعقار السجل العقاري تتولى مهمة تنفيذ أعمال إنشاء وإدارة السجل العقاري في المملكة باستخدام التقنيات الحديثة والبيانات الجيومكانية عبر منصة رقمية متكاملة تُسهم في تعزيز الشفافية والثقة بخدمات وبيانات العقارات.
The General Authority for Real Estate has announced the nearing end of the deadline for the first land registration for 54,062 real estate plots in 4 neighborhoods in the Makkah region in Jeddah, 32 neighborhoods in Al-Ahsa Governorate, 10 neighborhoods in Jubail Governorate, and 10 neighborhoods in Ras Tanura Governorate in the Eastern Province, by the end of Thursday, 6 Jumada Al-Thani 1447 AH, corresponding to November 27, 2025 AD.
The Authority clarified that the land registration will end in Jeddah in the following neighborhoods: part of Al-Shatea neighborhood, part of Al-Andalus neighborhood, Al-Shira'a, Al-Amwaj. The land registration will end in the Eastern Province in Al-Ahsa Governorate in the following neighborhoods: Al-Faisaliah II, Golden Belt, Al-Faisal, Al-Qadisiyah, Al-Yasmeen, Al-Yarmouk, Aramco Mahasen I, Aramco Mahasen II, Mahasen II, part of Umm Sab'ah, part of Al-Rashidiyah I, part of Al-Nuzhah, part of Qurtubah, part of Muhairis, Industrial, Al-Wurood I, part of Al-Wurood II, part of Al-Ghwaybah Agricultural Area, Al-Jasha Town, Al-Tarf Town, Housing, Al-Khuzama, Al-Rawdah, Al-Sahlah, Al-Majsa, Al-Nakheel, Al-Nuzhah, Governmental Circles Complex, Date City, Hajr I, Hajr II, Hajr IV, while registration will end in the following neighborhoods in Ras Tanura Governorate: Al-Naeem, Qurtubah, Al-Zuhur, Al-Faiha, Al-Rawdah, Al-Dana, Al-Muntazah, Al-Andalus, Industrial I, Industrial II, and the following neighborhoods in Jubail Governorate: Al-Jawhara, Al-Rawdah, Al-Rabwa, Al-Salam, Al-Hamra, Al-Bahr, Al-Gharanatah, Qurtubah, Seville, Al-Aziziyah.
The Authority urged property owners located within the neighborhoods to quickly register their properties through the Real Estate Registration Platform www.rer.sa before the registration period ends to benefit from the services of executing real estate transactions and documenting all changes that occur to the property.
The Authority explained that the real estate register will issue a "Property Number" and a title deed for each real estate unit registered, which includes the precise geographic location of the property, its owner's data, descriptions, condition, and any associated rights and obligations, as well as all real estate transactions that occur on it, serving as a basis for documenting ownership and the real estate rights arising from it, contributing to the sustainability and enhancement of the real estate sector and its main enablers.
The Authority confirmed that failure to register properties within the specified period in the announcement decision exposes their owners to financial penalties outlined in the land registration system, determined by a specialized committee reviewing violations, and that applications for land registration continue in all announced areas even after the specified registration period in the announcement decision has ended.
It is worth noting that the National Company for Real Estate Registration Services is responsible for executing the establishment and management of the real estate register in the Kingdom using modern technologies and geospatial data through an integrated digital platform that contributes to enhancing transparency and trust in real estate services and data.