The General Authority for Real Estate has announced the nearing end of the deadline for the first land registration for 54,062 real estate plots in 4 neighborhoods in the Makkah region in Jeddah, 32 neighborhoods in Al-Ahsa Governorate, 10 neighborhoods in Jubail Governorate, and 10 neighborhoods in Ras Tanura Governorate in the Eastern Province, by the end of Thursday, 6 Jumada Al-Thani 1447 AH, corresponding to November 27, 2025 AD.

The Authority clarified that the land registration will end in Jeddah in the following neighborhoods: part of Al-Shatea neighborhood, part of Al-Andalus neighborhood, Al-Shira'a, Al-Amwaj. The land registration will end in the Eastern Province in Al-Ahsa Governorate in the following neighborhoods: Al-Faisaliah II, Golden Belt, Al-Faisal, Al-Qadisiyah, Al-Yasmeen, Al-Yarmouk, Aramco Mahasen I, Aramco Mahasen II, Mahasen II, part of Umm Sab'ah, part of Al-Rashidiyah I, part of Al-Nuzhah, part of Qurtubah, part of Muhairis, Industrial, Al-Wurood I, part of Al-Wurood II, part of Al-Ghwaybah Agricultural Area, Al-Jasha Town, Al-Tarf Town, Housing, Al-Khuzama, Al-Rawdah, Al-Sahlah, Al-Majsa, Al-Nakheel, Al-Nuzhah, Governmental Circles Complex, Date City, Hajr I, Hajr II, Hajr IV, while registration will end in the following neighborhoods in Ras Tanura Governorate: Al-Naeem, Qurtubah, Al-Zuhur, Al-Faiha, Al-Rawdah, Al-Dana, Al-Muntazah, Al-Andalus, Industrial I, Industrial II, and the following neighborhoods in Jubail Governorate: Al-Jawhara, Al-Rawdah, Al-Rabwa, Al-Salam, Al-Hamra, Al-Bahr, Al-Gharanatah, Qurtubah, Seville, Al-Aziziyah.

The Authority urged property owners located within the neighborhoods to quickly register their properties through the Real Estate Registration Platform www.rer.sa before the registration period ends to benefit from the services of executing real estate transactions and documenting all changes that occur to the property.

The Authority explained that the real estate register will issue a "Property Number" and a title deed for each real estate unit registered, which includes the precise geographic location of the property, its owner's data, descriptions, condition, and any associated rights and obligations, as well as all real estate transactions that occur on it, serving as a basis for documenting ownership and the real estate rights arising from it, contributing to the sustainability and enhancement of the real estate sector and its main enablers.

The Authority confirmed that failure to register properties within the specified period in the announcement decision exposes their owners to financial penalties outlined in the land registration system, determined by a specialized committee reviewing violations, and that applications for land registration continue in all announced areas even after the specified registration period in the announcement decision has ended.

It is worth noting that the National Company for Real Estate Registration Services is responsible for executing the establishment and management of the real estate register in the Kingdom using modern technologies and geospatial data through an integrated digital platform that contributes to enhancing transparency and trust in real estate services and data.