بحث أمير منطقة جازان الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عبدالعزيز، مع مدير شرطة المنطقة اللواء الدكتور عويد العنزي، وعدد من القيادات الأمنية أعمال وجهود القطاعات الأمنية في المنطقة، ومستوى تنفيذ الخطط الأمنية والمرورية، وعمليات التنسيق بين الجهات ذات العلاقة بما يعزز الأمن والسلامة، ويسهم في رفع جودة الخدمات المقدمة للمواطنين والمقيمين، في إطار المتابعة الدائمة للمهمات التي تؤديها الجهات الأمنية.
وكان أمير جازان قد التقى مدير شرطة المنطقة وعدداً من القيادات الأمنية.
وأشاد أمير المنطقة خلال اللقاء بما يبذله رجال الأمن من جهود لحفظ الأمن والاستقرار في مختلف محافظات المنطقة، مؤكداً دعم الإمارة للقطاعات الأمنية كافة، من أجل تحقيق تطلعات القيادة الرشيدة، وبما ينسجم مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.
The Governor of Jazan Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Abdulaziz, discussed with the Director of the Regional Police, Major General Dr. Owaid Al-Anzi, and several security leaders the work and efforts of the security sectors in the region, the level of implementation of security and traffic plans, and the coordination operations between the relevant authorities to enhance security and safety, contributing to improving the quality of services provided to citizens and residents, within the framework of the ongoing follow-up on the tasks performed by the security agencies.
The Governor of Jazan had met with the Director of the Regional Police and several security leaders.
During the meeting, the Governor praised the efforts of the security personnel in maintaining security and stability across various governorates in the region, affirming the Emirate's support for all security sectors to achieve the aspirations of the wise leadership, in line with the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.