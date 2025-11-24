بحث أمير منطقة جازان الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عبدالعزيز، مع مدير شرطة المنطقة اللواء الدكتور عويد العنزي، وعدد من القيادات الأمنية أعمال وجهود القطاعات الأمنية في المنطقة، ومستوى تنفيذ الخطط الأمنية والمرورية، وعمليات التنسيق بين الجهات ذات العلاقة بما يعزز الأمن والسلامة، ويسهم في رفع جودة الخدمات المقدمة للمواطنين والمقيمين، في إطار المتابعة الدائمة للمهمات التي تؤديها الجهات الأمنية.

وأشاد أمير المنطقة خلال اللقاء بما يبذله رجال الأمن من جهود لحفظ الأمن والاستقرار في مختلف محافظات المنطقة، مؤكداً دعم الإمارة للقطاعات الأمنية كافة، من أجل تحقيق تطلعات القيادة الرشيدة، وبما ينسجم مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.