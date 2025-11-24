The Governor of Jazan Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Abdulaziz, discussed with the Director of the Regional Police, Major General Dr. Owaid Al-Anzi, and several security leaders the work and efforts of the security sectors in the region, the level of implementation of security and traffic plans, and the coordination operations between the relevant authorities to enhance security and safety, contributing to improving the quality of services provided to citizens and residents, within the framework of the ongoing follow-up on the tasks performed by the security agencies.

During the meeting, the Governor praised the efforts of the security personnel in maintaining security and stability across various governorates in the region, affirming the Emirate's support for all security sectors to achieve the aspirations of the wise leadership, in line with the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.