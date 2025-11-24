Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz received today (Monday) in his office at the ministry the Interior Minister and Anti-Narcotics Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Mohsin Raza Naqvi.

During the reception, ways to enhance security cooperation between the two brotherly countries were discussed, particularly regarding the fight against drug trafficking, in addition to discussing several topics of mutual interest.

The reception was attended by the Acting Deputy Interior Minister Prince Dr. Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Ayaf, Assistant Interior Minister Dr. Hisham bin Abdulrahman Al-Falih, the advisor to the Minister's office, Lieutenant General Suleiman bin Abdulaziz Al-Yahya, the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki, and a number of senior officials from the Ministry of Interior.

Also present from the Pakistani side were the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to the Kingdom, Ahmad Farooq, and the Deputy Minister of Interior and Anti-Narcotics, Muhammad Khurram Agha.