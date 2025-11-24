تفقد أمير منطقة جازان الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز وكالة الشؤون الأمنية بالإمارة، للاطلاع على مقرّها المطوَّر حديثاً وما شهده من نقلة نوعية في الهيكلة والتنظيم والتقنية.

واستمع أمير جازان خلال الزيارة إلى عرضٍ مفصل حول إعادة هيكلة منظومة العمل في الوكالة، التي شملت تطوير أساليب المتابعة والحوكمة، ورفع كفاءة الإجراءات الأمنية، وتعزيز تكامل الأدوار بين الإدارات بما يسهم في سرعة الإنجاز وجودة العمليات.

واطّلع على أبرز التحديثات التقنية التي تم تنفيذها، ومن ضمنها منظومات التحول الرقمي، وأنظمة الربط المعلوماتي، والمنصات الإلكترونية الداعمة لاتخاذ القرار، إضافةً إلى مشاريع التطوير الذكية التي تهدف إلى تعزيز الكفاءة التشغيلية ورفع مستوى الجاهزية الأمنية.

كما اطلع على عدد من المبادرات النوعية التي أطلقتها الوكالة أخيراً، الرامية إلى الارتقاء بمستوى الخدمة العامة، وتعزيز الوقاية الأمنية، وتطوير المهارات البشرية، بما ينسجم مع توجهات الإمارة في تحسين بيئة العمل، وتفعيل الابتكار في القطاع الأمني، وتحقيق الأثر الإيجابي في خدمة المواطنين والمقيمين.

وفي ختام الزيارة، أشاد أمير المنطقة بما شاهده من جهود تطويرية، مؤكداً أهمية مواصلة البناء على ما تحقق، ومتابعة العمل وفق منهجيات مستدامة تواكب تطلعات القيادة الرشيدة، وتسهم في تعزيز الأمن ودعم مسارات التنمية في المنطقة.