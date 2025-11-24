The Emir of Jazan Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz, inspected the Security Affairs Agency at the Emirate to review its newly developed headquarters and the qualitative changes it has undergone in structure, organization, and technology.

During the visit, the Emir of Jazan listened to a detailed presentation on the restructuring of the work system in the agency, which included the development of follow-up and governance methods, enhancing the efficiency of security procedures, and promoting the integration of roles among departments to contribute to the speed of achievement and the quality of operations.

He also reviewed the most significant technological updates that have been implemented, including digital transformation systems, information linkage systems, and electronic platforms supporting decision-making, in addition to smart development projects aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and raising the level of security readiness.

Furthermore, he was briefed on several qualitative initiatives recently launched by the agency, aimed at elevating the level of public service, enhancing security prevention, and developing human skills, in line with the Emirate's directions to improve the work environment, activate innovation in the security sector, and achieve a positive impact in serving citizens and residents.

At the end of the visit, the Emir praised the developmental efforts he witnessed, emphasizing the importance of continuing to build on what has been achieved and following up on work according to sustainable methodologies that align with the aspirations of the wise leadership and contribute to enhancing security and supporting development pathways in the region.