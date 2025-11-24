دعت المديرية العامة للدفاع المدني إلى أخذ الحيطة والحذر، وضرورة البقاء في أماكن آمنة والابتعاد عن أماكن تجمُّع السيول والأودية وعدم السباحة فيها، والالتزام بالتعليمات المعلنة عبر وسائل الإعلام المختلفة ومواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، وذلك لهطول الأمطار الرعدية على بعض مناطق المملكة، من يوم غدٍ (الثلاثاء) حتى الجمعة القادم.

وأوضحت أن منطقة مكة المكرمة ستتأثر بأمطار متوسطة إلى غزيرة تؤدي إلى جريان السيول وتساقط البرد ورياح هابطة مثيرة للأتربة والغبار، تشمل العاصمة المقدسة والكامل والجموم وبحرة ورابغ والطائف وميسان وأضم والعرضيات، وخفيفة إلى متوسطة تشمل جدة وخليص والليث والقنفذة.

وأشارت المديرية إلى أن مناطق تبوك والمدينة المنورة والجوف والحدود الشمالية وحائل والباحة وعسير وجازان ستتأثر بأمطار متوسطة إلى غزيرة تؤدي إلى جريان السيول وتساقط البرد ورياح هابطة مثيرة للأتربة والغبار.