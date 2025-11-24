The General Directorate of Civil Defense has called for caution and the necessity of staying in safe places, avoiding areas where floods and valleys gather, and refraining from swimming in them. It emphasized the importance of adhering to the instructions announced through various media outlets and social media platforms, due to thunderstorms expected in some regions of the Kingdom from tomorrow (Tuesday) until next Friday.

It clarified that the Makkah region will be affected by moderate to heavy rains, leading to flooding, hail, and descending winds that stir up dust and sand, including the holy capital, Al-Kamil, Al-Jumum, Bahra, Rabigh, Taif, Maysan, Aum, and Al-Ardiyat. Light to moderate rains are expected in Jeddah, Khulais, Al-Lith, and Al-Qunfudhah.

The directorate indicated that the regions of Tabuk, Madinah, Al-Jouf, Northern Borders, Hail, Al-Baha, Asir, and Jazan will be affected by moderate to heavy rains, leading to flooding, hail, and descending winds that stir up dust and sand.