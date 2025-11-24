نجح مستشفى الملك فيصل التخصصي ومركز الأبحاث بالرياض في زراعة أصغر جهاز منظم دائم لضربات القلب لمولودة لا يتجاوز وزنها كيلوغرامين، متجاوزا التحدي المرتبط بصغر حجم المريضة عبر تطوير نسخة معدّلة بالتعاون مع الشركة المصنّعة؛ مما أتاح تنفيذ الإجراء بأعلى درجات الأمان ووفّر للطفلة استقرارا مبكرا في وظيفة القلب وفرصة أفضل للنمو دون مضاعفات.

ويُمثل هذا الإجراء إضافة نوعية للخبرات الطبية المتقدمة في التخصصي، إذ يأتي ضمن عدد محدود عالميا لم يتجاوز 85 حالة، ومسجّل كأول حالة من نوعها في آسيا وأفريقيا؛ مما يعكس قدرة الفريق على التعامل مع أدق فئات المرضى، ويعزّز نتائج الرعاية القلبية المتخصصة.

وكانت المولودة، التي لم يتجاوز عمرها 4 أسابيع، قد خضعت لعملية إصلاح عيب خلقي معقد في القلب تكللت بالنجاح، ثم لوحظ لديها ضعف في نبضات القلب واضطراب في التوصيل الكهربائي بين حجراته؛ مما استدعى التدخل بزراعة منظم نبضات مُعدّل، لضمان استقرار حالتها الصحية والمحافظة على استمرار وظيفة القلب.

ويُمثِّل نجاح الزراعة نقلة نوعية في رعاية الأطفال حديثي الولادة، إذ يتيح للفريق المعالج تقليص فترة التنويم بالمستشفى بكفاءة عالية، ويقلل من مخاطر المضاعفات المرتبطة بالبدائل التقليدية، مثل: العدوى الناتجة عن الأجهزة المؤقتة أو فشلها، إضافة إلى الالتهابات الموضعية عند استخدام أجهزة تنظيم النبض المعتادة نظرا لكبر حجمها مقارنة بحجم المريض.