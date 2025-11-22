The emergency response teams of the Saudi Red Crescent Authority in the Medina region today responded to a report of an emergency in Wadi Reem – Al-Shalail village – due to a suspected stroke in a resident aged 28 years.

Upon receiving the report, air ambulance was dispatched to the location, where the Red Crescent team arrived with a response time of 19 minutes and provided initial emergency intervention for the patient. The case was also connected with the on-call consultant.

Based on the medical assessment, the stroke protocol was activated, and the necessary emergency services were provided to the patient, who was urgently transported to King Salman Medical City to ensure he received advanced specialized care as quickly as possible.

The Saudi Red Crescent Authority confirms the readiness of its ground and air teams to handle critical reports in various locations, enhancing community safety and speeding up access to emergency cases in rugged areas and remote sites.