باشرت الفرق الإسعافية بهيئة الهلال الأحمر السعودي بمنطقة المدينة المنوّرة اليوم بلاغاً عن حالة طارئة في وادي ريم – قرية الشلايل-، وذلك إثر اشتباه بسكتة دماغية لمقيم يبلغ من العمر 28 عاماً.

وفور تلقي البلاغ، جرى توجيه الإسعاف الجوي إلى الموقع، حيث وصل فريق الهلال الأحمر بزمن استجابة بلغ 19 دقيقة، وقدم التدخل الإسعافي الأولي للمريض، كما جرى ربط الحالة بالاستشاري المناوب.

وبناءً على التقييم الطبي، فُعِّل مسار السكتة الدماغية، وقُدمت الخدمة الإسعافية اللازمة للمريض، ونُقل بشكل عاجل إلى مدينة الملك سلمان الطبية لضمان حصوله على الرعاية التخصصية المتقدمة في أسرع وقت.

وتؤكد هيئة الهلال الأحمر السعودي جاهزية فرقها الأرضية والجوية للتعامل مع البلاغات الحرجة في مختلف المواقع، تعزيزاً لسلامة المجتمع وتسريع الوصول للحالات الطارئة في المناطق الوعرة والمواقع البعيدة.