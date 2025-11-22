صادرت اللجنة الأمنية لمراقبة محلات بيع وخياطة الملابس العسكرية بإمارة منطقة الرياض عدداً من الرتب والشعارات العسكرية المخالفة لأنظمة بيع وخياطة الملابس العسكرية، إلى جانب إغلاق 5 محلات مخالفه لنظام بيع وخياطة الملابس العسكرية.
جاء ذلك خلال الجولات التفتيشية والرقابية التي تنفذها اللجنة بشكل مستمر تنفيذاً لتوجيهات أمير منطقة الرياض الأمير فيصل بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز، ومتابعة نائب أمير منطقة الرياض الأمير محمد بن عبدالرحمن بن عبدالعزيز، لضبط مثل هذه الممارسات المخالفة وإتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية بحق المخالفين.
يذكر أن الجولة التفتيشية نفذت بمشاركة وزارة الحرس الوطني، ووزارة التجارة، ورئاسة أمن الدولة، وشرطة منطقة الرياض، وجوازات المنطقة، وأمانة المنطقة، ومكتب العمل بمنطقة الرياض.
The security committee for monitoring military clothing sales and tailoring shops in the Riyadh region has confiscated a number of military ranks and insignias that violate the regulations for selling and tailoring military clothing, in addition to closing 5 shops that violated the military clothing sales and tailoring regulations.
This action came during the continuous inspection and oversight rounds carried out by the committee in implementation of the directives of the Emir of the Riyadh region, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, and the follow-up of the Deputy Emir of the Riyadh region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, to control such violations and take legal action against the offenders.
It is worth mentioning that the inspection round was conducted with the participation of the Ministry of National Guard, the Ministry of Commerce, the Presidency of State Security, the Riyadh Police, the region's passport office, the region's municipality, and the Labor Office in the Riyadh region.