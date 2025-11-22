The security committee for monitoring military clothing sales and tailoring shops in the Riyadh region has confiscated a number of military ranks and insignias that violate the regulations for selling and tailoring military clothing, in addition to closing 5 shops that violated the military clothing sales and tailoring regulations.

This action came during the continuous inspection and oversight rounds carried out by the committee in implementation of the directives of the Emir of the Riyadh region, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, and the follow-up of the Deputy Emir of the Riyadh region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, to control such violations and take legal action against the offenders.

It is worth mentioning that the inspection round was conducted with the participation of the Ministry of National Guard, the Ministry of Commerce, the Presidency of State Security, the Riyadh Police, the region's passport office, the region's municipality, and the Labor Office in the Riyadh region.