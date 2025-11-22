Today, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Immigration, and Egyptians Abroad of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Dr. Badr Abdelatty, on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Summit in Johannesburg, Republic of South Africa.

During the meeting, they reviewed the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries, discussed regional and international developments and their implications for the security of the region, and the joint efforts regarding them.

Present at the meeting were the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the Republic of South Africa, Faisal bin Falah Al-Harbi, and the Director General of the Minister's Office, Walid bin Abdulhamid Al-Sama'il.