التقى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، اليوم، وزير الخارجية والهجرة وشؤون المصريين في الخارج بجمهورية مصر العربية الدكتور بدر عبدالعاطي، وذلك على هامش اجتماع قمة قادة دول مجموعة العشرين (G20) بمدينة جوهانسبرغ في جمهورية جنوب أفريقيا.

وجرى خلال اللقاء استعراض العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين الشقيقين، وبحث التطورات الإقليمية والدولية وتداعياتها على أمن المنطقة، والجهود المشتركة حيالها.

حضر اللقاء سفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى جمهورية جنوب أفريقيا فيصل بن فلاح الحربي، ومدير عام مكتب الوزير وليد بن عبدالحميد السماعيل.