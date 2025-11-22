Today, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah met with the Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs of the French Republic, Jean-Noël Barrot, on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa.

During the meeting, they reviewed the relations between the two countries and aspects of bilateral cooperation in various fields. They also discussed the latest developments in the region and their security and humanitarian implications, as well as the efforts being made in this regard.

The meeting was attended by the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the Republic of South Africa, Faisal bin Falah Al-Harbi, and the Director General of the Minister's Office, Walid bin Abdulhamid Al-Sama'il.