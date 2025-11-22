التقى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله اليوم وزير أوروبا والشؤون الخارجية في الجمهورية الفرنسية جان نويل بارو، وذلك على هامش قمة قادة دول مجموعة العشرين (G20) بمدينة جوهانسبرغ في جمهورية جنوب أفريقيا.
وجرى خلال اللقاء استعراض العلاقات بين البلدين وأوجه التعاون الثنائي في مختلف المجالات، كما تم بحث مستجدات الأحداث في المنطقة وتداعياتها الأمنية والإنسانية والجهود المبذولة بشأنها.
حضر اللقاء سفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى جمهورية جنوب أفريقيا فيصل بن فلاح الحربي، ومدير عام مكتب الوزير وليد بن عبدالحميد السماعيل.
Today, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah met with the Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs of the French Republic, Jean-Noël Barrot, on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa.
During the meeting, they reviewed the relations between the two countries and aspects of bilateral cooperation in various fields. They also discussed the latest developments in the region and their security and humanitarian implications, as well as the efforts being made in this regard.
The meeting was attended by the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the Republic of South Africa, Faisal bin Falah Al-Harbi, and the Director General of the Minister's Office, Walid bin Abdulhamid Al-Sama'il.