التقى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله اليوم وزير أوروبا والشؤون الخارجية في الجمهورية الفرنسية جان نويل بارو، وذلك على هامش قمة قادة دول مجموعة العشرين (G20) بمدينة جوهانسبرغ في جمهورية جنوب أفريقيا.

وجرى خلال اللقاء استعراض العلاقات بين البلدين وأوجه التعاون الثنائي في مختلف المجالات، كما تم بحث مستجدات الأحداث في المنطقة وتداعياتها الأمنية والإنسانية والجهود المبذولة بشأنها.

حضر اللقاء سفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى جمهورية جنوب أفريقيا فيصل بن فلاح الحربي، ومدير عام مكتب الوزير وليد بن عبدالحميد السماعيل.