The Consul General of France in Jeddah, Mohamed Nahad, welcomed Saudi graduates from French universities yesterday (Thursday) during a celebratory evening held at the House of France, which brought together a meeting and the exchange of memories in a friendly and distinctive atmosphere.

The Consul General emphasized in his speech the deep relations between the Kingdom and France, praising the role of Saudi graduates in enhancing this partnership on educational, cultural, and professional levels, and calling for the continued transfer of French educational values and experiences in various fields. He also pointed out the strong university cooperation between France and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which opens wide opportunities for academic exchange and scientific research. He clarified that the graduates represent a living bridge between the two countries and contribute to achieving the Kingdom's Vision 2030.

The President of the Saudi Club of France Alumni delivered a speech highlighting the importance of gathering graduates under one umbrella, and the club's role in inspiring Saudi students who are about to study in France, and creating opportunities for professional and academic networking with both the public and private sectors.

The Director of the Alliance Française in Jeddah spoke about the role of the Alliance in teaching the French language and promoting its culture in the Kingdom, through educational programs and workshops that develop the linguistic and cultural skills of students.

The Director of the French International School in Jeddah also discussed the French education provided at the school, which enables students to continue their education in French universities easily, while acquiring advanced academic and linguistic skills from a young age through to university studies.

The President of the French-speaking Doctors Club emphasized the importance of French education in developing Saudi competencies, particularly in scientific and medical fields.

The attendees praised the French academic excellence that places France among the leading countries globally in education, due to its prestigious universities with high-quality education and scientific research. These universities offer a variety of specializations, from law, engineering, medicine, and business administration to the arts, artificial intelligence, sports management, and cinema.

The Campus France Agency enables students to easily access academic information and essential guidance, helping them choose the appropriate specialization and university, and preparing them for a successful educational experience in France.

At the end of the evening, everyone affirmed that the meeting represents an opportunity to strengthen professional networks, exchange experiences, and transfer the values of French education to build a generation that benefits from the opportunities for university cooperation between France and the Kingdom.