استقبل القنصل العام لفرنسا بجدة محمد نهاض، أمس (الخميس)، الخريجين السعوديين من الجامعات الفرنسية خلال أمسية احتفالية أقيمت في دار فرنسا، جمعت بين اللقاء وتبادل الذكريات في أجواء ودّية ومميزة.

وأكد القنصل العام في كلمته على العلاقات العميقة بين المملكة وفرنسا، مشيدًا بدور الخريجين السعوديين في تعزيز هذه الشراكة على الأصعدة التعليمية والثقافية والمهنية، وداعيًا إلى الاستمرار في نقل قيم التعليم الفرنسي وخبراته في مجالات متنوعة. كما أشار إلى التعاون الجامعي القوي بين فرنسا والمملكة العربية السعودية، الذي يفتح فرصًا واسعة للتبادل الأكاديمي والبحث العلمي. وأوضح أن الخريجين يمثلون جسرًا حيًا بين البلدين ويساهمون في تحقيق رؤية المملكة 2030.

وألقى رئيس النادي السعودي لخريجي فرنسا كلمة أشار فيها إلى أهمية جمع الخريجين تحت مظلة واحدة، ودور النادي في إلهام الطلاب السعوديين المقبلين على الدراسة في فرنسا، وخلق فرص للتواصل المهني والأكاديمي مع القطاعين العام والخاص.

وألقى مدير الأليانس الفرنسية بجدة كلمة عن دور الأليانس في تعليم اللغة الفرنسية وتعزيز ثقافتها في المملكة، من خلال برامج تعليمية وورش عمل تنمي المهارات اللغوية والثقافية للطلاب.

كما تحدث مدير المدرسة الفرنسية الدولية بجدة عن التعليم الفرنسي المقدم في المدرسة، الذي يمكّن الطلاب من متابعة تعليمهم في الجامعات الفرنسية بسهولة، مع اكتساب مهارات أكاديمية ولغوية متقدمة من الصغر وحتى الدراسة الجامعية.

وأكد رئيس نادي الأطباء المتحدثين بالفرنسية على أهمية التعليم الفرنسي في تطوير الكفاءات السعودية، لا سيما في المجالات العلمية والطبية.

وأشاد الحضور بالتميز الأكاديمي الفرنسي الذي يضع فرنسا في صفوف الدول الرائدة عالميًا في التعليم، بما تمتلكه من جامعات مرموقة ذات جودة عالية في التعليم والبحث العلمي. وتضم هذه الجامعات تخصصات متنوعة، من القانون والهندسة والطب وإدارة الأعمال والفنون، إلى الذكاء الاصطناعي وإدارة الرياضة والسينما.

وتتيح وكالة كامبوس فرانس للطلاب الحصول على المعلومات الأكاديمية والإرشادات الأساسية بسهولة، بما يساعدهم على اختيار التخصص والجامعة المناسبة، ويمكّنهم من الاستعداد لتجربة تعليمية ناجحة في فرنسا.

وفي نهاية الأمسية، أكد الجميع أن اللقاء يمثل فرصة لتعزيز الشبكات المهنية، وتبادل الخبرات، ونقل قيم التعليم الفرنسي من أجل بناء جيل يستفيد من فرص التعاون الجامعي بين فرنسا والمملكة.