The mixed air exercise "ATLC-35 Air Missile Warfare Center" concluded in the United Arab Emirates, with the participation of the Royal Saudi Air Force and the Royal Saudi Air Defense Forces, alongside forces from several brotherly and friendly countries.

The air force's Tornado aircraft completed their training sorties, which included defensive and offensive air operations, close air support, combat search and rescue operations, as well as executing night flying, training on tactical night drops, and aerial refueling, contributing to enhancing the efficiency of aircrews and their ability to carry out missions in various operational conditions.

The commander of the participating air force group, Colonel Pilot Hamad bin Hashim Al-Harbi, explained that the participation achieved the desired goals of exchanging military expertise among the participating forces and raising the level of readiness and combat efficiency in an environment simulating real war conditions. He emphasized that the exercise contributed to honing the skills of the participating pilots and ground crews and enhancing their professionalism, reflecting the development and excellence reached by the Royal Saudi Air Force and showcasing the honorable image represented by our armed forces at both regional and international levels.

He added that the exercise included a series of joint training activities that highlighted the high level of coordination and integration among the participating forces and their ability to plan and execute professionally in various joint air operations.

The mixed air exercise "ATLC-35 Air Missile Warfare Center" is part of a series of joint air exercises aimed at exchanging experiences, developing air combat methods, and enhancing military cooperation among the participating countries, contributing to raising the level of operational coordination and combat readiness in support of joint military action.