اختتم في دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة، التمرين الجوي المختلط «مركز الحرب الجوي الصاروخي ATLC-35» بمشاركة القوات الجوية الملكية السعودية وقوات الدفاع الجوي الملكي السعودي، إلى جانب قوات عدد من الدول الشقيقة والصديقة.
وأكملت طائرات القوات الجوية من طراز «تورنيدو» طلعاتها التدريبية التي شملت العمليات الجوية الدفاعية والهجومية، والإسناد الجوي القريب، وعمليات البحث والإنقاذ القتالي، إضافة إلى تنفيذ الطيران الليلي، والتدريب على عمليات الإسقاط الليلي التكتيكي والتزود بالوقود جوًّا، بما يسهم في رفع كفاءة الأطقم الجوية وقدرتها على تنفيذ المهام في مختلف الظروف العملياتية.
وأوضح قائد مجموعة القوات الجوية المشاركة في التمرين المقدم الطيار الركن حماد بن حاشم الحربي أن المشاركة حققت الأهداف المنشودة المتمثلة في تبادل الخبرات العسكرية بين القوات المشاركة، ورفع مستوى الجاهزية والكفاءة القتالية في بيئة تحاكي ظروف الحرب الحقيقية، مؤكدًا أن التمرين أسهم في صقل مهارات المشاركين من الطيارين والأطقم الأرضية وتعزيز احترافيتهم، بما يجسّد ما بلغته القوات الجوية الملكية السعودية من تطور وتميّز، ويعكس الصورة المشرّفة التي تمثلها قواتنا المسلحة على المستويين الإقليمي والدولي.
وأضاف أن التمرين اشتمل على مجموعة من التدريبات المشتركة التي أبرزت مستوى التنسيق العالي والاندماج بين القوات المشاركة، وقدرتها على التخطيط والتنفيذ بمهنية في مختلف العمليات الجوية المشتركة.
ويأتي التمرين الجوي المختلط «مركز الحرب الجوي الصاروخي ATLC-35» ضمن سلسلة التمارين الجوية المشتركة التي تهدف إلى تبادل الخبرات وتطوير أساليب القتال الجوي وتعزيز التعاون العسكري بين الدول المشاركة، بما يسهم في رفع مستوى التنسيق العملياتي والجاهزية القتالية في إطار دعم العمل العسكري المشترك.
The mixed air exercise "ATLC-35 Air Missile Warfare Center" concluded in the United Arab Emirates, with the participation of the Royal Saudi Air Force and the Royal Saudi Air Defense Forces, alongside forces from several brotherly and friendly countries.
The air force's Tornado aircraft completed their training sorties, which included defensive and offensive air operations, close air support, combat search and rescue operations, as well as executing night flying, training on tactical night drops, and aerial refueling, contributing to enhancing the efficiency of aircrews and their ability to carry out missions in various operational conditions.
The commander of the participating air force group, Colonel Pilot Hamad bin Hashim Al-Harbi, explained that the participation achieved the desired goals of exchanging military expertise among the participating forces and raising the level of readiness and combat efficiency in an environment simulating real war conditions. He emphasized that the exercise contributed to honing the skills of the participating pilots and ground crews and enhancing their professionalism, reflecting the development and excellence reached by the Royal Saudi Air Force and showcasing the honorable image represented by our armed forces at both regional and international levels.
He added that the exercise included a series of joint training activities that highlighted the high level of coordination and integration among the participating forces and their ability to plan and execute professionally in various joint air operations.
The mixed air exercise "ATLC-35 Air Missile Warfare Center" is part of a series of joint air exercises aimed at exchanging experiences, developing air combat methods, and enhancing military cooperation among the participating countries, contributing to raising the level of operational coordination and combat readiness in support of joint military action.