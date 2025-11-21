اختتم في دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة، التمرين الجوي المختلط «مركز الحرب الجوي الصاروخي ATLC-35» بمشاركة القوات الجوية الملكية السعودية وقوات الدفاع الجوي الملكي السعودي، إلى جانب قوات عدد من الدول الشقيقة والصديقة.

وأكملت طائرات القوات الجوية من طراز «تورنيدو» طلعاتها التدريبية التي شملت العمليات الجوية الدفاعية والهجومية، والإسناد الجوي القريب، وعمليات البحث والإنقاذ القتالي، إضافة إلى تنفيذ الطيران الليلي، والتدريب على عمليات الإسقاط الليلي التكتيكي والتزود بالوقود جوًّا، بما يسهم في رفع كفاءة الأطقم الجوية وقدرتها على تنفيذ المهام في مختلف الظروف العملياتية.

وأوضح قائد مجموعة القوات الجوية المشاركة في التمرين المقدم الطيار الركن حماد بن حاشم الحربي أن المشاركة حققت الأهداف المنشودة المتمثلة في تبادل الخبرات العسكرية بين القوات المشاركة، ورفع مستوى الجاهزية والكفاءة القتالية في بيئة تحاكي ظروف الحرب الحقيقية، مؤكدًا أن التمرين أسهم في صقل مهارات المشاركين من الطيارين والأطقم الأرضية وتعزيز احترافيتهم، بما يجسّد ما بلغته القوات الجوية الملكية السعودية من تطور وتميّز، ويعكس الصورة المشرّفة التي تمثلها قواتنا المسلحة على المستويين الإقليمي والدولي.

وأضاف أن التمرين اشتمل على مجموعة من التدريبات المشتركة التي أبرزت مستوى التنسيق العالي والاندماج بين القوات المشاركة، وقدرتها على التخطيط والتنفيذ بمهنية في مختلف العمليات الجوية المشتركة.

ويأتي التمرين الجوي المختلط «مركز الحرب الجوي الصاروخي ATLC-35» ضمن سلسلة التمارين الجوية المشتركة التي تهدف إلى تبادل الخبرات وتطوير أساليب القتال الجوي وتعزيز التعاون العسكري بين الدول المشاركة، بما يسهم في رفع مستوى التنسيق العملياتي والجاهزية القتالية في إطار دعم العمل العسكري المشترك.