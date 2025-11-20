The branch of the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture in the Jazan region, in collaboration with the National Agricultural Services Company, organized a workshop titled "Ecosystem Plan in Fisheries Management," which was held at the ministry's branch theater in Jazan on November 19, 2025 (corresponding to 28 Rabi' al-Thani 1447).

The workshop targeted fishermen, investors, and fishermen's associations, with 42 participants attending. It included several main topics, including an overview of the ecosystem plan and the key partners in managing this system, as well as defining roles in the fisheries management plan. The workshop also aimed to develop the fishery resources sector to contribute to economic growth, participate in achieving national food security, and preserve the marine and coastal environment. Additionally, there was a focus on providing high-quality products that meet sustainability standards and preserving coral reefs.

This workshop is part of ongoing efforts to enhance fisheries management and ensure its sustainability, contributing to the sustainable development of the marine environment and the local economy.