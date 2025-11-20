نظم فرع وزارة البيئة والمياه والزراعة بمنطقة جازان وبالتعاون مع الشركة الوطنية للخدمات الزراعية، ورشة عمل بعنوان «خطة النظام البيئي في إدارة مصايد الأسماك»، التي عُقدت في مسرح فرع الوزارة في جازان بتاريخ 19 نوفمبر 2025 (الموافق 28 ربيع الآخر 1447).

واستهدفت الورشة الصيادين والمستثمرين وجمعيات الصيادين، وحضرها 42 مشاركاً وتضمنت عدة محاور رئيسية، منها استعراض خطة النظام البيئي وأبرز الشركاء في إدارة هذا النظام، إضافة إلى تحديد الأدوار في خطة إدارة مصايد الأسماك. كما هدفت الورشة إلى تطوير قطاع مصادر الثروة السمكية للإسهام في النمو الاقتصادي، والمشاركة في تحقيق الأمن الغذائي الوطني، والمحافظة على البيئة البحرية والساحلية. كما تم التركيز على توفير منتجات عالية الجودة تلبي معايير الاستدامة، والحفاظ على الشعب المرجانية.

وتأتي هذه الورشة في إطار الجهود المستمرة لتعزيز إدارة مصايد الأسماك وضمان استدامتها، مما يسهم في تحقيق التنمية المستدامة للبيئة البحرية والاقتصاد المحلي.