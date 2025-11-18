The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, received a written message from the King of Bahrain, Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, regarding the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries.

The message was received on behalf of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Engineer Walid bin Abdulkarim Al Khraiji, during his reception today at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh of the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the Kingdom, Sheikh Ali bin Abdulrahman Al Khalifa.

During the reception, the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries were reviewed, along with ways to enhance and develop them in all fields.