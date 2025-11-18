تلقى خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، رسالة خطية، من ملك البحرين حمد بن عيسى آل خليفة، تتصل بالعلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين الشقيقين.

تسلم الرسالة نيابةً عن وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، نائب وزير الخارجية المهندس وليد بن عبدالكريم الخريجي، خلال استقباله في مقر الوزارة بالرياض اليوم، سفير مملكة البحرين لدى المملكة الشيخ علي بن عبدالرحمن آل خليفة.

وجرى خلال الاستقبال استعراض العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين الشقيقين، وسبل تعزيزها وتطويرها في المجالات كافة.