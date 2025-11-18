The Saudi innovator Mohammed bin Saud Al-Shahrani launched a technical research project aimed at enhancing camel care methods through innovative solutions that support the improvement of health monitoring and daily attention to them. This approach aligns with the importance of the camel sector in the national economy; the Kingdom is home to more than two million camels, and related commercial activities are estimated to be worth billions of riyals annually, making the development of digital tools to support this sector a necessity due to its significant economic and heritage value.

Reducing effort and improving care by a significant percentage

Al-Shahrani indicated that the project aims to reduce the monitoring effort and daily follow-up by a percentage ranging from 30% to 50% for those working in the barns, through modern technical mechanisms and advanced sensing tools that operate safely on the health of the camels and their environment, enabling more accurate and faster monitoring of some vital indicators. He added that the project is expected to contribute to reducing health losses by up to 20% by enhancing the speed of decision-making and early attention to priority cases.

A national innovation that protects its details to ensure its leadership

Al-Shahrani pointed out that the project complements the Kingdom's vision in promoting agricultural and animal innovation, enabling breeders to benefit from modern technologies while preserving the spirit of heritage and its social depth. He explained his reservation about disclosing precise implementation details to maintain the privacy of national innovation and its artistic rights, ensuring that the project appears in its complete form in the future, without giving competitors the opportunity to preempt or imitate it.