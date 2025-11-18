أطلق المبتكر السعودي محمد بن سعود الشهراني مشروعا بحثيا تقنيا يستهدف الارتقاء بأساليب رعاية الإبل، عبر حلول مبتكرة تدعم تحسين جودة المتابعة الصحية والاهتمام اليومي بها، وينسجم هذا التوجّه مع أهمية قطاع الإبل في الاقتصاد الوطني؛ إذ تضم المملكة أكثر من مليوني رأس من الإبل، وترتبط بها نشاطات تجارية تُقدّر بمليارات الريالات سنويا، ما يجعل تطوير أدوات رقمية داعمة لهذا القطاع ضرورة لما يمثله من قيمة اقتصادية وتراثية كبيرة.

تقليل الجهد وتحسين الرعاية بنسبة ملموسة

بيّن الشهراني أن المشروع يسعى إلى تقليل الجهد الرقابي والمتابعة اليومية بنسبة تراوح بين 30% إلى 50% لدى العاملين في الحظائر، من خلال آليات تقنية حديثة وأدوات استشعار متقدمة تعمل بشكل آمن على صحة الإبل وبيئتها، بما يمكّن متابعة بعض من المؤشرات الحيوية بصورة أدق وأسرع. وأضاف: من المتوقع أن يسهم المشروع في خفض الخسائر الصحية بنسبة قد تصل إلى 20% عبر تعزيز سرعة اتخاذ القرار والاهتمام المبكر بالحالات ذات الأولوية.

ابتكار وطني يحمي تفاصيله لضمان ريادته

أشار الشهراني إلى أن المشروع يتكامل مع رؤية المملكة في تعزيز الابتكار الزراعي والحيواني، وتمكين المربين من الاستفادة من التقنيات الحديثة، مع المحافظة على روح التراث وعمقه الاجتماعي، موضحا تحفّظه عن كشف التفاصيل التنفيذية الدقيقة حفاظا على خصوصية الابتكار الوطني وحقوقه الفنية، وحتى يظهر المشروع في صورته الكاملة مستقبلا، دون منح المنافسين فرصة لاستباقه أو تقليده.