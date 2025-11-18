ترأس أمير منطقة جازان رئيس لجنة السلامة المرورية العليا بالمنطقة الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عبدالعزيز اجتماع اللجنة اليوم (الثلاثاء)، بحضور نائبه نائب رئيس اللجنة الأمير ناصر بن محمد بن عبدالله بن جلوي، وذلك بقاعة الاجتماعات الكبرى في ديوان الإمارة.

واستهل أمير المنطقة، الاجتماع، بالاستماع إلى شرح قدمه أمين عام اللجنة العليا للسلامة المرورية وليد بن سلطان الصنعاوي، الذي استعرض من خلاله أبرز المؤشرات المرورية، وأعمال اللجنة خلال الفترة الماضية، ومقترحات تطوير منظومة السلامة في طرق المنطقة.

وأكد أمير جازان، في كلمته، أهمية تكامل الجهود بين الإدارات الحكومية والجهات ذات العلاقة؛ للعمل على خفض معدلات الحوادث والإصابات والوفيات، وتعزيز الوعي المروري، وتحسين بيئة الطرق وفق مستهدفات «رؤية المملكة 2030»، موجها بالرفع بتوصيات عملية قابلة للتطبيق ومحددة بالمدد الزمنية والمسؤوليات، بما يسهم في تعزيز السلامة المرورية في المنطقة.

وجرى استعراض التقارير والمؤشرات المتعلقة بالحوادث المرورية في مدن ومحافظات المنطقة، وتحليل أسبابها، ومناقشة الخطط الميدانية والتنظيمية للحد من نسب الحوادث ورفع مستوى السلامة على الطرق، إلى جانب استعراض مشروعات تطوير الطرق، وبرامج التوعية المرورية الموجَّهة لمختلف فئات المجتمع.