The Prince of Jazan Region, Chairman of the Higher Traffic Safety Committee in the region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Abdulaziz, chaired the committee's meeting today (Tuesday), with the presence of his deputy, Vice Chairman of the Committee, Prince Nasser bin Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Jiluwi, in the grand meeting hall at the Emirate's office.

The Prince began the meeting by listening to an explanation presented by the Secretary-General of the Higher Traffic Safety Committee, Walid bin Sultan Al-Sunaai, who reviewed the most significant traffic indicators, the committee's activities during the past period, and proposals for developing the safety system on the region's roads.

The Prince of Jazan emphasized, in his speech, the importance of integrating efforts between government departments and relevant entities to work on reducing accident rates, injuries, and fatalities, enhancing traffic awareness, and improving the road environment in line with the objectives of "Saudi Vision 2030." He directed that actionable recommendations be submitted, clearly defined with timelines and responsibilities, to contribute to enhancing traffic safety in the region.

Reports and indicators related to traffic accidents in the cities and governorates of the region were reviewed, analyzing their causes, and discussing field and organizational plans to reduce accident rates and improve safety on the roads, in addition to reviewing road development projects and traffic awareness programs aimed at various segments of society.