Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman received a written message from the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Dr. Masoud Bezhakian.

The message was delivered by the Minister of Interior, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, during his reception today in his office at the ministry of the President of the Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization in the Islamic Republic of Iran, Dr. Ali Reza Rashidian.

During the reception, several topics of mutual interest were discussed.

Attending the reception were Assistant Minister of Interior Dr. Hisham bin Abdulrahman Al-Falih, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior for Security Affairs Mohammed bin Mahna Al-Mahna, Director of Public Security Lieutenant General Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Bassami, Director General of the Minister's Office for Studies and Research Major General Khalid bin Ibrahim Al-Arawan, Director General of Legal Affairs and International Cooperation Ahmed bin Suleiman Al-Issa, and Secretary of the Supreme Hajj Committee Khalid bin Hamad Al-Sukhain.

Also present from the Iranian side was the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Kingdom, Ali Reza Enayati.