تلقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، رسالة خطية من رئيس الجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية الدكتور مسعود بزشكيان.

تسلم الرسالة وزير الداخلية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، خلال استقباله في مكتبه بالوزارة اليوم، رئيس منظمة الحج والزيارة في الجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية الدكتور علي رضا رشيديان.

وجرى خلال الاستقبال بحث عدد من الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك.

حضر الاستقبال، مساعد وزير الداخلية الدكتور هشام بن عبدالرحمن الفالح، ووكيل وزارة الداخلية للشؤون الأمنية محمد بن مهنا المهنا، ومدير الأمن العام الفريق محمد بن عبدالله البسامي، ومدير عام مكتب الوزير للدراسات والبحوث اللواء خالد بن إبراهيم العروان، ومدير عام الشؤون القانونية والتعاون الدولي أحمد بن سليمان العيسى، وأمين لجنة الحج العليا خالد بن حمد الصيخان.

كما حضره من الجانب الإيراني، سفير الجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية لدى المملكة علي رضا عنايتي.