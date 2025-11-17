استقبل النائب العام الشيخ سعود بن عبدالله المعجب اليوم في مقر النيابة العامة بالرياض المدعي العام لجمهورية أوزبكستان الدكتور نعمة الله يولداشييف والوفد المرافق له.

وشهد اللقاء توقيع برنامج تعاون بين النيابة العامة في المملكة العربية السعودية ونظيرتها في جمهورية أوزبكستان، وذلك في إطار تبادل الخبرات وتطوير العمل النيابي وتنظيم الفعاليات المشتركة بين الجانبين.

كما قدّمت النيابة العامة عرضاً تفصيلياً عن تجربتها المتقدمة في أعمالها، شملت استعراض آليات تطوير الإجراءات الجزائية، والتحول الرقمي في الخدمات، ورفع كفاءة جودة العمل النيابي، بما يعكس مكانة المملكة الريادية في تعزيز منظومة العدالة.