The Attorney General Sheikh Saud bin Abdullah Al-Muajab received today at the Public Prosecution headquarters in Riyadh the Attorney General of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Dr. Nematollah Yuldashev, and his accompanying delegation.

The meeting witnessed the signing of a cooperation program between the Public Prosecution in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its counterpart in the Republic of Uzbekistan, as part of the exchange of experiences, development of prosecutorial work, and organization of joint activities between the two sides.

The Public Prosecution also presented a detailed overview of its advanced experience in its operations, which included a review of mechanisms for developing criminal procedures, digital transformation in services, and enhancing the quality of prosecutorial work, reflecting the Kingdom's leading position in promoting the justice system.